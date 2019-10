© Reuters/Phil Noble



Boris Johnson's leaked Brexit proposals to solve the contentious Irish backstop issueas the British PM insists the UK will make an official offer to the EU very soon.Irish broadcaster RTE reported on Monday night that it had received leaked 'non-papers' (background proposals) from the UK officials to solve the intractable Brexit crisis.RTE's Europe editor, Tony Connelly, claimed on social media thatHe tweeted that the "centres" would effectively be customs posts and operate on either side of the border.Brussels is adamant that the integrity of the EU customs union remains intact post-Brexit.So, perhaps it's no surprise that Dublin has given these leaked proposals short shrift. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney gave a harsh rebuttal of the UK's supposed Brexit plans claiming that the "non-paper" was a "non-starter," adding that it was about time the EU received a "serious proposal."Johnson appeared on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning to deny that his government would be officially proposing any kind of border posts, but added Johnson insisted the leaked Brexit plans from RTE were proposals they had previously tabled and not the ones he would be putting to the EU in the coming days.The British PM has until October 19 to get a deal agreed with the bloc otherwise UK law states that he must write to the EU Council to request an extension to article 50 and delay Brexit to the end of January 2020.