© Reuters / Guadalupe Pardo



The Washington government supports the democratic institutions of Peru and will continue as its partner in democracy, a spokesman for the US embassy in Lima said today, a day after the Peruvian president closed Congress."As a hemisphere, we are defined by our commitment to democratic principles, including the separation of powers, the rule of law, transparency and accountability in governance and the fight against corruption," said the spokesman, consulted for the political situation of the Andean country, in an email sent to Reuters.It should be remembered that yesterday, September 30, President Martín Vizcarra dissolved the Congress, after indicating that he had been denied the issue of trust and called for early legislative elections.For its part, Congress responded by approving the one-year suspension of Vizcarra for "temporary disability" and swore to his replacement, Vice President Mercedes Aráoz, as the president in charge.