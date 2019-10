© Ruth Blasco



The swamps of central Israel

Those 220,000 years of occupation were also marked by ecological transformations in the Levant, and advancement by the hominins.

"In the midst of this convulsive period, the specific processing of some birds also seems to emerge in the case of Qesem,"

Paleolithic Swan Lake

How they caught birds is less obvious.

Over a million years ago, archaic humans ate of the rat, did not shrink at the shrew and somehow caught and consumed birds too. No sign has yet been found that they harbored ritualistic or symbolic regard for micro-mammals, but regarding the birds at least — these ancient hominins didn't just eat them.New evidence found at Qesem Cave That practice adds to indications from other sites throughout the history of human evolution that our ancestors not only exploited their environment but appreciated it too, says the team."They wasted nothing," says Prof. Ran Barkai of Tel Aviv University, one of the explorers of Qesem Cave.— and now it turns out the feathers were prized as well, according to the paper by Ruth Blasco, Avi Gopher and Barkai of Tel Aviv University, with Jordi Rosell and Antonio Sánchez Marco of University of Rovira i Virgili, due for publication in the prestigious Journal of Human Evolution All along,The question is, why would the archaic humans bother unless they were starving? Various evidence indicates this wasn't the case.Hundreds of thousands of years ago, somebody removed the swan's feathers — whether for decorative, sartorial or ritual use."But Qesem may represent a stage of cultural evolution in which complex relationships with a range of animals stepped up a notch," Barkai posits.He personally doesn't think the archaic humans were sticking feathers in their hair for adornment, per se: feather utilization was neither a matter of aesthetics or ritual, in his view. "It was part of their relationship with animals," he tells Haaretz. "Every element in the world would have had a place for them. They wanted to connect with these environmental elements and gain their powers."Maybe.The scientists behind that research argue that the marks on the raven bone couldn't have originated in butchery.Critics have pointed out that despite some character to the notching, it need not be art or even symbolic. It could have just made the raven bone a lot easier to grip. But anyway.Qesem Cave is about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Tel Aviv, as the entrée flies. Originally at least, it was huge: 12 meters (nearly 40 feet) in height. Over its period of occupation, starting about 420,000 years ago until about 200,000 years ago, it gradually filled up with stuff the archaics were lugging home, the dirt of ages and whatnot, Barkai says.That would explain why"There was nowhere to live," he says. "The last people there could barely stand up."the researchers write: defeathering. If their interpretation is correct, it could support the argument for links between biological and cultural evolution in humans.Which begs the question, who lived at Qesem? Separate work by Prof. Israel Hershkovitz and others suggests thatThey seem to be a type similar to the hominins found elsewhere in Israel at Qafzeh and other sites: early modern humans.Environmentally, the bird population at the time, as deduced by the bones at Qesem, indicates thatThe bottom line is that: all you have to do is bend over., Barkai points out. So is lurking by nests. And even though the fossil record is a very imperfect tool and"There's no doubt they ate everything they could — everything including birds," says Barkai. "It's true there's only one swan bone [found so far], and that's a very rare find.But the special aspect is that there was nothing to eat on that bone. The only thing they could do with it is remove its feathers."It's an open question if they ate the ravens or predatory birds in general, he adds: "ButQesem may not be the oldest site where human predecessors caught (or scavenged) birds, Barkai sums up - that was in Spain and it was over half a million years earlier.But Qesem may be the earliest known site where human predecessors meaningfully removed the feathers.The earliest-known instance of feather removal after Qesem is in Europe, among Neanderthals, and that's less than 100,000 years ago, Barkai notes.And why would any of them defeather dinner? "It was apparently for cosmological or ritual purposes. Maybe they thought that with the help of the feathers, they could gain the swan's characteristics," Barkai suggests — and that practice may have persisted to this very day.Some thousands of years ago in Louisiana, an indigenous tribe adopted an original attitude toward the owl. While the peoples around them associated the silent nocturnal predator chiefly with death, the "Owl People" at Poverty Point (about 1750 to 970 B.C.E.) chose to emulate it, as described by Lee Bloch in the Journal of Social Archaeology : They erected large-scale earthworks that some think are shaped like an owl; they built an owl-shaped village and "could move in particularly owlish ways," Bloch wrote. There are owl figurines too.To this day, the indigenous people living there, who identify themselves as being of Muscogee Creek ancestry, do an owl dance that, elders told Bloch, "are ways of acknowledging, honoring, renewing and 'giving breath' to the beings of creation, and in this case, Owl" — who can "see into the darkest of places, and the darkest place of all is the human heart."Maybe the ancients at Qesem thought something similar about the raven and swan: dark and light, shadow and sun, secrecy and sincerity, who knows? And maybe that penchant for humanizing the birds' traits has continued from then to this day."Using swan feathers could have transformed them into swans," Barkai suggests about what the archaic defeatherers had in mind.Isn't it a stretch to extrapolate from modern societies (relatively speaking) to hominin species that predated Homo sapiens? He does not think so."These are universal things. It's primordial," he explains. Respect for nature and their place in it — and, Barkai says.Maybe an altered state of consciousness could explain how a shaman decked out in swan feathers thought he was a swan.