Humans occupied Ethiopian highlands more than 30,000 years ago - Lowlands had become too dry
Thu, 08 Aug 2019 19:32 UTC
The Fincha Habera site, 3500 metres above sea level, shows evidence of human occupation at least 31,000 years ago and as far back as 47,000 years ago, according to a new study published in the journal Science.
The Bale Mountains, like other high-altitude regions, including the Tibetan Plateau and the Chilean Andes, are unforgiving places. Oxygen levels are low, resources are scarce, and the climate can be cold and dry.
For a long time, this led scientists to believe that high altitude living - more than 2500 metres above sea level - is a relatively recent phenomenon. But discoveries in Tibet and elsewhere have been challenging this notion.
Stone tools on the Tibetan Plateau, for instance, were left by prehistoric people some 30,000-40,000 years ago, and the jaw of an ancient Denisovan hominin found in a cave on the edge of the Tibetan plateau is at least 160,000 years old.
The Fincha Habera site is noteworthy because objects found at the site indicate more than just a passing presence of early humans.
Animal remains, stone tools and fossilised poo - coprolites - suggest that whoever used the rock shelter did so for extended periods of time.
But it probably wasn't a permanent residence, according to archaeologist Götz Ossendorf from the University of Cologne in Germany, who led the excavations.
"They definitely were not continuously living there, because they were mobile hunter gatherers," he says. Instead, Fincha Habera "was probably one important site in the annual subsistence circuit".
Giant mole rats from the region appear to have been a staple in their diet, and charred remains found at the site provide evidence they were cooked. But ostrich eggshells suggest they also gathered food from the nearby lowlands.
Meanwhile, the residents also ventured further uphill, to rocky outcrops located in an area that would have been at the edges of glaciers, which have long since melted.
Ossendorf and his colleagues used electron microprobe analysis to show that obsidian blades and scrapers found in the rock shelter were chemically identical to nearby obsidian outcrops at 4,200 meters above sea level.
"This tells us that people living at Fincha Habera definitely moved up to 4,200 meters and picked up or extracted the obsidian from there," says Ossendorf.
Fossil ground beetles near the rock shelter also suggest that the occupants would have had access to fresh water.
Radiocarbon dates for charcoal - a clear indicator of human presence - along with giant mole rat bones, coprolites and black carbon in the sediment point to a time of occupation between 31,000 and 47,000 years ago.
"It's a sound piece of work and that's what's important about a study like this when we start talking about first and earliest and highest," says archaeologist Mark Aldenderfer from the University of California, Merced, who wasn't involved in the study but wrote an accompanying commentary in Science.
"Clearly people are beginning to take seriously looking for these high-elevation sites and once we begin to find them, we're finding that they're earlier than we expected in many instances," he says.
"First" sites are really important, Aldenderfer adds. "It really makes a difference in how people then frame future research in those regions."
More sites with a range of artefacts present will help to fill out our knowledge of what people were doing at high altitudes and help pin down when people began to take up permanent residence in these harsh environments, he says.
Comment: Evidence detailed in an article from Phys.org shows that a driving factor behind their migration to the more inhospitable highlands may have been due to a lack of water in the lowland regions:
People in Ethiopia did not live in low valleys during the last ice age. Instead they lived high up in the inhospitable Bale Mountains. There they had enough water, built tools out of obsidian and relied mainly on giant rodents for nourishment. This discovery was made by an international team of researchers led by Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) in cooperation with the Universities of Cologne, Bern, Marburg, Addis Ababa and Rostock. In the current issue of Science, the researchers provide the first evidence that our African ancestors had already settled in the mountains during the Palaeolithic period, about 45,000 years ago.See also:
By then the lower valleys were already too dry for survival.
For several years, the research team investigated a rocky outcrop near the settlement of Fincha Habera in the Bale Mountains in southern Ethiopia. During their field campaigns, the scientists found a number of stone artefacts, clay fragments and a glass bead. "We also extracted information from the soil as part of our subproject," says Glaser. Based on the sediment deposits in the soil, the researchers from Halle were able to carry out extensive biomarker and nutrient analyses as well as radiocarbon dating and thus draw conclusions as to how many people lived in the region and when they lived there. For this work, the scientists also developed a new type of palaeothermometer which could be used to roughly track the weather in the region — including temperature, humidity and precipitation. Such analyses can only be done in natural areas with little contamination, otherwise the soil profile will have changed too much by more recent influences. The inhospitable conditions of the Bale Mountains present ideal conditions for such research since the soil has only changed on the surface during the last millennia.
Using this data, the researchers were not only able to show that people have been there for a longer period of time; the analyses may also have uncovered the reasons for this, too — during the last ice age the settlement of Fincha Habera was located beyond the edge of the glaciers. According to Glaser, there was a sufficient amount of water available since the glaciers melted in phases. The researchers are even able to say what people ate: giant mole rats, endemic rodents in the region the researchers investigated. These were easy to hunt and provided enough meat, thereby providing the energy required to survive in the rough terrain. Humans probably also settled in the area because there was deposit of volcanic obsidian rock nearby from which they could mine obsidian and make tools out of it. "The settlement was therefore not only comparatively habitable, but also practical," concludes Glaser.
The soil samples also reveal a further detail about the history of the settlement. Starting around 10,000 years before the Common Era, the location was populated by humans for a second time. At this time, the site was increasingly used as a hearth. And: "For the first time, the soil layer dating from this period also contains the excrement of grazing animals," says Glaser.
According to the research team, the new study in "Science" not only provides new insights into the history of human settlement in Africa, it also imparts important information about the human potential to adapt physically, genetically and culturally to changing environmental conditions. For example, some groups of people living in the Ethiopian mountains today can easily contend with low levels of oxygen in the air.
