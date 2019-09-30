US President Donald Trump has demanded to meet with the whistleblower who accused him of pressuring Kiev for political gain, as well as with the actual alleged source that passed the information presented in the Ukraine complaint.With the Ukrainegate scandal gathering pace, Trump has launched another scathing attack at one of its main peddlers, House Intel Committee chair Adam Schiff, saying thatTrump wrote as he went on a Twitter tirade on Sunday.Doubling down on his call for Schiff to face legal repercussions for "lying to Congress," Trump has made a fresh demand, arguing thatthat set the current impeachment inquiry in motion.Trump's demand for a tete-a-tete with his "accuser", who was reported to beat certain point, comes amid reports thatThe whistleblower's legal team insists his identity should remain shrouded in secrecy, with lawyer Andrew Bakaj telling the Times earlier this week that "any decision" to report his identity would be "deeply concerning" and "can place the individual in harm's way."In his complaint,which was thrust into the center of the snowballing scandal.