US President Donald Trump - Bring on the accuser!
US President Donald Trump has demanded to meet with the whistleblower who accused him of pressuring Kiev for political gain, as well as with the actual alleged source that passed the information presented in the Ukraine complaint.

With the Ukrainegate scandal gathering pace, Trump has launched another scathing attack at one of its main peddlers, House Intel Committee chair Adam Schiff, saying that he wants to see the Democratic Senator tried for treason for his parody interpretation of Trump's call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason," Trump wrote as he went on a Twitter tirade on Sunday.

Doubling down on his call for Schiff to face legal repercussions for "lying to Congress," Trump has made a fresh demand, arguing that he, "like every American," has the right to meet his accuser, referring to the whistleblower behind the "urgent concern" compliant, that set the current impeachment inquiry in motion.

Trump's demand for a tete-a-tete with his "accuser", who was reported to be a CIA officer detailed to the Trump administration at certain point, comes amid reports that the whistleblower's lawyers penned a letter to Schiff and Senate Intel Committee chair Richard Burr (R-N.C.) expressing "serious concern" for their client's safety.

The whistleblower's legal team insists his identity should remain shrouded in secrecy, with lawyer Andrew Bakaj telling the Times earlier this week that "any decision" to report his identity would be "deeply concerning" and "can place the individual in harm's way."

In his complaint, the whistleblower said that his knowledge of the events surrounding the Trump's administration dealings with Ukraine comes mostly from third parties, admitting that he was not privy to the call between Zelensky and Trump, which was thrust into the center of the snowballing scandal.