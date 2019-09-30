© Al Masirah/Houthi Military Media Center/Reuters TV

© Al Masirah/Houthi Military Media Center/Reuters TV

Yemeni Houthi rebels have released footage of what they say was a victorious offensive on the border with Saudi Najran province. It shows scores of captured military troops, including what seem to be Saudi officers, and hardware.The footage was broadcast on the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV channel on Sunday. The video features a Houthi spokesman explaining the details of the military operation, which they'd dubbed 'Victory from God,' as well as live action footage from the ground.the spokesman claimed.The Houthi-released footage features an ambush on a large military convoy traveling on a narrow road amid mountains.with the opposing forces seen panicking and trying to flee, while several vehicles are hit and some even crashed into a ravine. The full footage shows some corpses, while scores of captured fighters are being led away.Many military vehicles - ranging fromSome of the machines are burnt-out by the Houthi fighters on the spot, while others - including APCs with six-barrel rotary cannon - are driven away.Apart from dozens of armored and soft vehicles, theThe group has shown off scores of small arms, ammo crates, rocket launchers and other equipment seized from their adversaries.Also recorded was a large number of fighters surrendering to the Houthis, as well as scores of combatants who'd been killed.A number of people in military uniforms with Saudi insignias appear in the video. Armored vehicles with Saudi markings can be seen among the trophies as well.So far, Saudi Arabia has not produced any statement regarding the Houthi claims and the alleged casualties its military and affiliated units have sustained.Earlier in September, a major Saudi oil refinery came under drone and missile attacks claimed by the Houthis. Saudi Arabia, as well as the US and its allies, however, shifted the blame for the attacks on Iran, while admitting they did not know the actual launch site. Tehran has strongly denied its involvement.The war in Yemen has been raging since 2015, after the Houthis rebellion ousted US- and Saudi-backed President Abdraduh Mansur Hadi and captured the nation's capital, Sanaa. In response, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and their allies launched an invasion of Yemen, trying to reinstall Hadi. The land operations, as well as an indiscriminate aerial bombing campaign has taken a heavy toll on Yemeni civilians, while a sea and air blockade has led to large-scale cholera epidemic and has put millions on the brink of famine.