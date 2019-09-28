© Reuters / Khaled Abdullah



Houthis have launched a major operation against Saudi forces near the kingdom's southern region of Najran, capturing or killing a significant number of troops, their spokesman said.In a televised address on Saturday, the group's spokesman said they'd inflicted heavy losses on the Saudi forces, capturing several high-ranking officers and a large cache of weaponry, including armored vehicles.So far, no confirmation - or denial - of the major attack has been produced by Saudi Arabia.The alleged casualties were inflicted on the Saudis during an operation dubbed 'Victory from Allah,' which was launched two days ago, the Houthis claimed.Footage has surfaced, with shots ringing in the air and a man constantly shouting "Allahu Akbar."