The real danger

the damage from the Houthi attack on Abqaiq could last not only "months" but even years.

"It is clear to us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack. There is no other plausible explanation. We support ongoing investigations to establish further details."The statement above was not written by Franz Kafka. In fact, it was written by a Kafka derivative: Brussels-based European bureaucracy. The Merkel-Macron-Johnson trio, representingfor the twin aerial strikes on Saudi oil installations."There is no other plausible explanation" translates as the occultation of Yemen. Yemen only features as the pounding ground of a vicious Saudi war, de facto supported by Washington and London and conducted with US and UK weapons, which has generated a horrendous humanitarian crisis.Hassan Ali Al-Emad, Yemeni scholar and the son of a prominent tribal leader with ascendance over ten clans, begs to differ. "From a military perspective, nobody ever took our forces in Yemen seriously. Perhaps they started understanding it when our missiles hit Aramco."Al-Emad said:Al-Emad considers that Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayed Nasrallah and the Houthis are involved in the same struggle.Al-Emad was born in Sana'a in a Zaydi family influenced by Wahhabi practices. Yet when he was 20, in 1997, he converted to Ahlulbayat after comparative studies between Sunni, Zaydi and the Imamiyyah - the branch of Shi'ite Islam that believes in 12 imams. He abandoned Zaydi in what could be considered a Voltairean act: because the sect cannot withstand critical analysis.I talked and broke bread - and hummus - with Al-Emad, in Beirut, during the New Horizon conference among scholars from Lebanon, Iran, Italy, Canada, Russia and Germany. Although he says he cannot get into detail about military secrets, he confirmed:[laughs]."Al-Emad's key demand is actually humanitarian: "We request that Sana'a airport be reopened for help to the Yemeni people." And he has a message for global public opinion that the EU-3 are obviously not aware of:On the energy front, Persian Gulf energy traders that I have relied upon as trustworthy sources for two decades confirm that, contrary to Saudi Oil Minister Abdulazziz bin Salman's spin,As a Dubai-based trader put it:If you build a refinery it can take three to five years if not more. It could be done in a month if all the components and parts were available at once, as then it would be merely a task of assembling the components and parts."On top of this, the Saudis are now only offering heavier crudes to their customers in Asia. "Then," adds a trader, "Now, the Saudis were supposed to have as much as 160 million barrels a day of stored crude. So what does this mean? Either there was no stored crude or that crude had to go through Abqaiq in order to be sold."Now compare it with analysis by one trader: "If in the next wave of drone attacks 18 million barrels a day of Saudi crude are knocked out, it would represent a catastrophe of epic proportions.Here is where a tiny country can bring down not only a Goliath such as the US, but also the whole world."Asked about the consequences of a possible US attack against Iran - picking up on Robert Gates' famous 2010 remark that "Saudis want to fight Iran to the last American" - the consensus among traders is that it would be another disaster."It would not be possible to bring Iranian crude on line for the world to replace the rest of what was destroyed," said one.He noted thaWhile the "horror of horrors" hangs by a thread, the blind leading the blind stick to the script: Blame Iran and ignore Yemen.