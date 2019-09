© Xinhua



China is expected to limit its involvement in a joint naval drill with Iran and Russia toInstead of sending a regular naval mission to take part in the trilateral joint exercise, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), which has been deployed to Somali waters to protect commercial vessels, the analysts said.Last week, General Ghadir Nezami Pour, head of international affairs and defence diplomacy of Iran's General Staff of the Armed Forces, was quoted by the semi-official Iran Press news agency as saying that China, Russia and Iran were planning a joint naval drill in the Sea of Oman and northern Indian Ocean "soon".Zhou Chenming, a Beijing-based military analyst, said China would probably send only peacekeeping, anti-piracy and humanitarian relief personnel to the drill to underline its peacekeeping priorities."Participation in formal military exercises in the Persian Gulf could turn the waterway into a hotspot, and that may mean trouble for Beijing," Zhou said. "[Beijing wants to avoid this] even though China imports its crude oil from the Middle East through this sea route.Hence, China's only option is to take part in security exercises that are different from the usual military drills."Hong Kong-based military commentator Song Zhongping also expected Beijing would send its anti-piracy escort fleet, which has taken part in international operations for over a decade in waters near Somalia.News about the joint exercise came less than two weeks after the September 14 missile strikes on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities. The US has accused Iran of masterminding the attacks - allegations that Tehran has repeatedly denied.Niu Zhongjun, an international relations professor at China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing, doubted that Beijing would send the navy to an Iran-led drill at such a sensitive time."Iran definitely wants to bring China to its side, but I don't think Beijing will listen to Tehran and upset Washington [for this], even though China and the US are locked in a trade war," Niu said.But Song said"The Chinese escort fleet also needs to extend its reach from the Gulf of Aden to the northern Indian Ocean, as well as the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf., helping China connect to crucial Gulf producers like Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.