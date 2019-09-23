Puppet Masters
VP Mike Pence lambasted for driving 8 huge SUVs across car-banned historic Mackinac Island
RT
Mon, 23 Sep 2019 13:22 UTC
The local population of around 470 residents was plunged into the 21st century when Pence traveled from a helicopter at the Mackinac Island airport to the Grand Hotel, where the conference was held, in a motorcade made up of eight large black SUVs.
The mile-long ride was additionally secured by state police on bicycles. And that's all on an island where cars have been banned since 1898.The motorcade was delivered to the island by a local ferry company that didn't pass on the PR opportunity, tweeting photos of its boats transporting the VP's vehicles, adding that, despite political views, one should understand that security is a priority.
During his speech, Pence tried to impress the public with his knowledge of the island's traditions and recalled visiting Mackinac as a child and later when he had his own family, noting that during one visit his wife told him not to come back without local fudge, another thing the Mackinac is famous for. But by the time he started speaking the main tradition had already been broken.
Many took to social media to blast Pence for a huge transgression, comparing it to walking into a Japanese tatami room with muddy boots.
Democrats also threw in their two cents.
However, others said it was a sign that the times had changed with officials facing increased security threats.
Mackinac Island has been a vehicle-free nature-lovers' oasis since the 19th century when the Mackinac village council banned horseless carriages from its streets. Most of the rest of the island is state parkland, and Mackinac Island State Park Commission extended the ban to the territory of the park after summer cottager Earl C. Anthony ignored the ban and brought a car to the island, frightened and hurt several horses, and damaged some carriages.
The ban has been preserved up until this day, with exceptions made only for emergency and construction vehicles and no indulgences for VIPs who have previously used horses to get around the island. Gerald Ford, the only sitting president to visit, traveled by horse-drawn carriage in 1975.
See Also:
Latest News
- Best of the Web: Greta sues civilization for disappointing her, unleashes tirade at world for 'stealing my dreams'
- SOTT Focus: Puritans Gone Wild! The Hidden Yankee History of Woke SJWs
- At least 40 civilians, including 12 children, killed at Afghan wedding party during a US-backed military raid gone wrong
- Alarmed locals share incredible images of blood-red sky in Jambi, Indonesia
- Just in time for Oktoberfest: German court rules hangovers are officially an 'illness'
- Media forced to do about-face after Pepe the Frog becomes Hong Kong protest mascot
- Good for what ails you: Green tea offers simple solution to fighting antibiotic resistance, study finds
- 'A hit on free speech': Director of film about Korean sex slaves during WWII faces lawsuit
- Israel priority: Destruction of iconic Al-Aqsa mosque goes mainstream
- VP Mike Pence lambasted for driving 8 huge SUVs across car-banned historic Mackinac Island
- Snap details Facebook's hardball tactics to thwart competition in 'Project Voldemort' dossier
- Russian Prosecutor General's office: 'We don't use private lawyers' to interface with the US
- Pakistan has reactivated its Balakot terrorist camp after destruction in February airstrikes
- Power play: Israel's electric company cuts service to parts of the occupied West Bank
- New Research: Walking patterns identify specific types of dementia
- 'Julian Assange's life is at risk': Pamela Anderson urges UK to free WikiLeaks co-founder
- Google's "quantum supremacy" to render all cryptocurrency and military cryptography breakable
- Lightning bolt kills 3 people in Haryana, India
- Magnier: Why Iraq didn't retaliate against Israel
- WWII, again - dismantling mainstream propaganda on the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact
- Best of the Web: Greta sues civilization for disappointing her, unleashes tirade at world for 'stealing my dreams'
- Israel priority: Destruction of iconic Al-Aqsa mosque goes mainstream
- VP Mike Pence lambasted for driving 8 huge SUVs across car-banned historic Mackinac Island
- Snap details Facebook's hardball tactics to thwart competition in 'Project Voldemort' dossier
- Russian Prosecutor General's office: 'We don't use private lawyers' to interface with the US
- Pakistan has reactivated its Balakot terrorist camp after destruction in February airstrikes
- Magnier: Why Iraq didn't retaliate against Israel
- Iran says seized UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero is now free to leave
- Russian Security Agency accuses US special services of transferring ISIS militants to Afghanistan
- Zarif: Iran is open to talks on permanent nuclear deal with US
- Brazilian government wary as Pope prepares 'Synod of the Amazon' to 'save trees, minorities and whole planet'
- Nothing to lose? Arab lawmakers in Israel endorse Gantz for prime minister
- Israeli TV station says Netanyahu won enough votes to head new government
- Syrian government and opposition finally form constitutional committee, seen as basis of peaceful resolution to 9yo war
- Russia refuses to comply with IMF's demands to put surplus money into other countries' financial systems
- Twitter's 'Hide Replies' function serves to appease the elitists of the political/media class
- US orders 2 universities to change tone on Israel, threatens courses with defunding
- Jeffrey Epstein reportedly paid doctors to medicate 'sex slaves'
- Try again: Corbyn plans 2nd Brexit referendum next June if Labor wins power
- Saudis see war as "last option", US sends reinforcements, WSJ stokes tension with more 'anonymous sources'
- At least 40 civilians, including 12 children, killed at Afghan wedding party during a US-backed military raid gone wrong
- Media forced to do about-face after Pepe the Frog becomes Hong Kong protest mascot
- 'A hit on free speech': Director of film about Korean sex slaves during WWII faces lawsuit
- Power play: Israel's electric company cuts service to parts of the occupied West Bank
- 'Julian Assange's life is at risk': Pamela Anderson urges UK to free WikiLeaks co-founder
- Palestinian NGO for prisoners' rights aren't giving up after third Israeli raid
- 'Cancel culture' bites the NY Times again: Editor under fire after questionable old tweets resurface
- Europe's largest Buddha statue unveiled in Russia
- Busted! Syrian refugees try to sneak into Greece masquerading as Ukrainian volleyball team
- Chick-fil-A sales have more than doubled since LGBT boycott began
- DC climate change protesters disrupt morning commute by blocking key intersections
- Children as young as six are to be given compulsory self-touching lessons that critics say are sexualising youngsters
- 'The One Where They Commit War Crimes': IDF tweet celebrating Friends sitcom's 25th anniversary spectacularly backfires
- 'Not one person helped us': Women describe Jeffrey Epstein's tangled web
- British travel giant Thomas Cook goes bankrupt, leaves 600,000 tourists in limbo
- Over 50,000 people pack Texas stadium to greet leaders Modi and Trump
- YouTube reverses verification reforms with apologies after user uprising threatened bottom line
- Iraq: Deadly minivan blast claimed by Daesh
- Louisiana man drowns during underwater marriage proposal to his girlfriend at African resort
- Pakistan bus crash kills 26; brakes fail on mountain road
- SOTT Focus: Puritans Gone Wild! The Hidden Yankee History of Woke SJWs
- WWII, again - dismantling mainstream propaganda on the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact
- The bizarre social history of beds
- Why James Mattis is no hero
- What lies beneath: 'Lost' Picasso revealed 100 years after artist hid it
- Henry Ford, America's father of economic populism
- New study shows common carp aquaculture in China dates back 8,000 years
- 6,600-year-old ceramic woman figurine found in Bulgaria
- The enigma of Bronze Age tin solved
- Ancient cold case: The Sima hominins, proto-Neanderthals
- Cameron claims it was he who talked 'peacenik' EU and 'dithering' Obama into bombing Libya
- Spy pigeons? Killer cigars? Acoustic kitties? Some of the weird ways CIA tried to win the cold war!
- RFK's son claims 'compelling evidence' his father was assassinated by a CIA operative
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: America Before: Comets, Catastrophes, Mounds and Mythology
- Alliance between Berlin & Warsaw? New docs reveal what pushed USSR towards Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact
- Two weeks of terror: 20 years ago, Russians went to bed fearing their home was next to be bombed
- Explorers discover huge 'lost' ice cave with 3 floors, walkways and giant hall in Antarctica
- Ruins suggest Britons had bathhouses before Roman occupation
- Neanderthal footprints found in France offer snapshot of their lives
- Large '1,400-year-old Pictish cemetery' uncovered in Scotland's Highlands
- New Research: Walking patterns identify specific types of dementia
- Google's "quantum supremacy" to render all cryptocurrency and military cryptography breakable
- Huge asteroid set to graze past Earth on Halloween
- Did a common childhood illness take down the Neanderthals?
- Astronomers capture six galaxies undergoing sudden, dramatic transitions
- Rethinking Out of Africa: New study suggests ancient hominins in Asia 500k earlier than previously thought
- Google reportedly builds first quantum computer
- Mysterious magnetic pulses and evidence of groundwater discovered on Mars
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro ditches Google Apps, keeps Android - Why it matters
- Denise the Denisovan - scientists attempt to reconstruct extinct human's skeletal structure based only on DNA
- From The Atlantic on teaching human evolution, a bit of rare honesty in reporting
- China's lunar rover scopes out weird substance on far side of the moon (PHOTOS)
- New mineral discovered inside diamond mined in South Africa
- 'Insurance policy for planet Earth': Space agencies to smash spacecraft into asteroid at over 14,000 mph
- NASA's Juno probe reveals stunning eclipse on Jupiter
- Smart TVs Caught Sending Sensitive User Data To Facebook And Netflix
- Astronomers discover most massive neutron star ever recorded
- Genetically-modified mosquito apocalypse plan backfires spectacularly in Brazil
- Physics explains why time passes faster as we age
- 'Unpredictable and dangerous': US Navy says it's trying to avoid 'Terminator' scenario as experts warn of AI battlefield technology development
- Alarmed locals share incredible images of blood-red sky in Jambi, Indonesia
- Lightning bolt kills 3 people in Haryana, India
- Early snowfall hits plateau areas in SW China
- Tropical Storm Karen causes severe flooding in Trinidad and Tobago
- A century of climate crisis
- Shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Albania, strongest in decades
- Lightning bolt kills 36 cows on Ondo sacred hill in Nigeria
- The truth about Attenborough's falling walruses
- Pit bull terrier kills 13-month-old boy in Granite Bay, California
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Global lock down begins as food shortages loom
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: The real public perception of changing climate
- Susan Crockford: No climate emergency for polar bears
- Tony Heller: My gift to climate alarmists
- Fresh snow covers Utah's Alta
- Signs and Portents: Rare two-headed viper spotted in western India
- The Climate Prophets
- Hurricane Lorena causes flooding in Jalisco, Mexico
- Flash floods hit Thessaloniki, Greece
- 'Forming like roaches': Six tropical storms whirling at once in Western hemisphere have tied a record
- Coldest September morning EVER for six South Australia towns
- 'Fireball' meteor lights up skies over Tasmania and Victoria
- Mysterious boom causes panic in Davidson, North Carolina
- Mysterious 'loud bang' heard in northern Scotland
- Striking photo captures moment meteor fireball flies over Sunderland, England
- Stunning meteor fireball captured in central Idaho sky
- Meteor fireball seen flying through the night sky in Parana, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks across the North Carolina sky
- Double feature: Not one but TWO asteroids set to fly by Earth this weekend
- Big bright meteor fireball spotted in the Netherlands
- Newly discovered interstellar object is heading our way
- Meteor fireball streaks across San Antonio, Texas sky
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Rīga, Latvia
- Mysterious sonic boom-like noise baffles residents in Glasgow, Scotland
- 'It got bigger and bigger and bigger and popped': Meteor fireball sighted off Kāpiti Coast, New Zealand
- Bright slow-moving meteor fireball recorded over the English Channel
- Mystery boom resounds throughout northern New York; shakes buildings
- NASA turned blind eye to car-sized asteroid that exploded over Caribbean
- Bright flash of light, loud boom filmed in Acworth, Georgia
- Meteor fireball caught on home surveillance camera over Nutley, New Jersey
- American Meteor Society: Loud boom heard in central New York caused by meteor
- Good for what ails you: Green tea offers simple solution to fighting antibiotic resistance, study finds
- Short sleeper syndrome
- Parents shocked as UK schools teach 6-10yo kids to touch their 'private parts' in beds & showers
- Dr. Gary Null: Communications Decency Act Immunity Letter
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr: The government is covering up vaccine deaths
- Ancient viruses could help kill cancers
- New York bans unvaccinated children from public schools
- Teen's bizarre sudden-onset schizophrenia & hallucinations caused by something millions of us own
- Woman who cries crystals instead of tears baffles doctors
- Why the Swiss are rebelling against 5G rollout
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: #31 - The Vaping Crisis - They're Coming For Your Vapes!
- Pesticides? 'Mystery' lingers over more cases of infant birth defects in Europe
- Autism gene? 12 children with autism were conceived from one donor's sperm
- The 'Lion Diet': Hear Mikhaila Peterson roar about her transformational way of eating
- Bone, not adrenaline, drives fight or flight response
- Hormel, Kellogg's continue the assault on human health: Now getting into the fake meat business
- A pharmacy in every backyard: Traditional herbal medicine blooms in Cuba
- UPDATE-Texas girl fights for her life after contracting brain-eating amoeba
- Cannabis compounds hold promise as a PTSD treatment
- Mandatory vaccination is tyrannical: The true purpose of California Vaccine Bill SB276
- SOTT Focus: Darwinism Is Dead, Now What? Towards A Rational Spirituality
- Study prompts call for routine memory testing of teenagers
- Confirmation bias: People will accept anything as true if it confirms their beliefs
- When false claims are repeated, we start to believe they are true - but behaving like a fact-checker can help
- New clues in understanding near-death experiences
- The importance of searching and testing ourselves for truth
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Meaning of the World's Mythologies
- Genetic markers found that link to being left-handed
- Why transhumanists' search for earthly immortality is misguided
- Kill your inner John Bolton
- Is psychology building a house of cards?
- Human perception of colour doesn't rely entirely on language
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: T.C. Lethbridge And The Psi-Science Of The Pendulum
- Snorting powdered toad secretions just once is linked to feeling happier for a month
- The humans are waking up (maybe)
- Similar brains but mouse studies don't always tell the right story
- DNA intelligence tests ignore reasons why kids succeed
- The ancient Roman cure for panic attacks
- Bias against left-handers
- The toll that pathological narcissism takes on loved ones
- US Navy confirms videos of real UFOs were never cleared for release to the public
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- Just in time for Oktoberfest: German court rules hangovers are officially an 'illness'
- Russian aggression... in a galaxy far away? NATO maritime experts sought to secure mysterious 'Sea of Asimov'
- Nigerian prince revealed to be the source by New York Times for Kavanaugh allegations
- Sitting on a gold mine? Thieves steal £1mn toilet from UK palace
- No joke: London aquarium helps gay penguins get woke... they now have genderless chick
- The Raging Dumpster Fires of America ask people to stop comparing them to politicians
- Jonathan Pie: The Tory Purge!
- Biden says he was at Mount Doom 3,000 years ago when Isildur took the Ring and the strength of men failed
- Epic trolling: 'Error' page on Trump's website shows Hillary Clinton as President
- In the doghouse: Canine car crash culprit caught behind the wheel
- Ocasio-Cortez proposes counting white people's ballots as three-fifths of a vote
- Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
- Reality under fire for not clearly distinguishing itself from satire
- Tom Cruise 2020 - Run Tom Run (Presidential Campaign Announcement)
- Concerning survey finds too many people believe Snopes is a legitimate fact-checking website
- Troll Trump promises not to build Trump Tower in Greenland if he buys it
- A raccoon was 'living his best life' in a school's snack machine. Then came the cops
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Favorite Books, Films And Shows So Far This Year
- Denmark offers to buy U.S.
- Sauron builds a wall to prevent one from simply walking into Mordor
Io lunar eclipse on Jupiter, 9/11/19
Quote of the Day
Fear not the path of truth, fear the lack of people walking on it.
- Robert Francis Kennedy
Recent Comments
3 minutes ago (Edited) remove What's the over/under re. how many prescription meds that mouthy little jackanape is on? I say 3.5 Reportedly, she...
She looks malnourished. Is she vegan? That might explain her stature too. What's truly scary about her is all the adults - particularly those in...
Pakistan asking for another beating? The Balakot camp is surely within range of many different Indian weapons systems. The saudis are known to...
An ignorant decision, poorly thought out by mr. vip. Respect the locals and their laws & traditions.
There is NO.."Moderate Islam"..!They are Commanded By there GOD To Hate.!! We Must Not allow Cultures & Ideologies that Mean our Death &...