© YouTube



About the Author:

Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. Former Editor-in-Chief of The Moscow News, he is author of the book, Midnight in the American Empire, released in 2013.

Should we chalk it up to coincidence theory that just days after Trump gives John Bolton the boot as his National Security Adviser,One day before Bolton's abrupt departure from the White House, Trump had reportedly discussed with his security advisers the possibility of easing sanctions on Tehran in an effort"We'll see what happens," Trump told reporters last week. "I do believe they'd like to make a deal."Now we may never know how things may have turned out becauseOn Saturday, Yemen Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for sophisticated drone attacks on the Saudi Aramco oil factory, which is situated deep inside the country, more than 1,000 kilometers away from the Yemen border.which has seen US- and British-backed Saudi forces take a heavy-handed approach to extricating the rebels from the capital, Sanaa.That televised confession, however, wasn't going to stop the United States and its regional allies from believing what they wanted to believe, which was that Iran was solely responsible for the incident.whose pugilistic presence in the Trump administration makes Bolton's absence seem almost imperceptible,Pompeo went on to sayIn other words, Trump is being pushed into a situation where he has no choice but to fight. Not the best situation for an incumbent president heading into the election season. And it certainly doesn't help his situation when members of his own party shake the pompoms for war, as Senator Lindsey Graham did when he called for attacks on Iran's oil refineries.before the White House takes some kind of action against the suspected perpetrator.Incidentally, although that ominous tweet certainly got the attention of Iranian officials,Yet today relations between the two countries have calmed considerably and Trump even went on to become the first US leader to enter North Korea. Was Trump sending a message to Tehran?With regards to the idea that Iran was behind the attacks on the Saudi oil factory that claim sounds highly dubious.and would happily submit to a mortal self-inflicted wound at the most incongruous time (as was the case with Syria, by the way, which, as the media desperately wanted everyone to believe, decided to carry out chemical attacks against the rebels, thereby risking a full-blown attack by the US military and half of NATO).The idea becomes all the more preposterous when we remember that just several weeks ago, Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, made a surprise visit to the G7 summit, hosted by France, where world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, were gathered.Trump even seemed open to the idea of backing away from current US policy of "maximum pressure" on Tehran,Why would Tehran risk igniting World War III when the prospect for peace - not to mention financial relief - seems to be near at hand?The circumstantial evidence points to the fact that Iran, as it has vociferously declared, had nothing to do with the brazen assault on Saudi Arabia. Trump, I would imagine, is probably also very wary of the accusations, spouted by none other than his own Secretary of State, since he is very familiar with such underhanded tactics due to his experience in Syria.Despite the hawks he gathers around himself, probably in an effort to "keep his enemies closer," as Sun Tsu recommended, Trump is clearly not enamored of the battlefield as are so many others in Washington.Nevertheless, it is a nerve-racking experience watching the author of the Art of the DealThis strategy keeps the Deep State constantly off guard as to his real intentions, which is not about triggering World War III. How long the Deep State will tolerate such a relative atmosphere of global peace is another question, but