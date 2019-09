© Instagram / slowthai

A British rapper's 'tasteless' publicity stunt has been lambasted on social media, after he waved a fake severed head of Prime Minister Boris Johnson during an award show.The 24-year-old rapper slowthai, whose real name is Tyron Frampton,in London on Thursday night by pulling out a mock-up decapitated head of PM Johnson.he shouted on stage while waving the head. The rapper also screamed:The stunt later prompted bewildered show host Lauren Laverne to provide a disclaimer, saying the rapper had presented "his own views."The audience met slowthai's performance with applause. However, the artist was criticized on social media, as many his antics "tasteless" and "attention-seeking."Commenters accused him of resorting to cheap shock value in order to promote his album. Some even suggested that sporting the fake head of a politician is tantamount to inciting violence."5 min of fame then back to obscurity for you," one person wrote on Twitter. "What people will do for publicity," another said Media and child-protection campaigner Sara Payne tweeted : "We don't have to like these politicians, but this is NOT entertainment, it's creepy and disturbing."for the stunt after getting hit with severe backlash, but later took her apology back.Slowthai is not the first UK hip-hop artist to publicly lash out at the British political elite.