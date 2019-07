© Getty Images / Stefan Rousseau

A British citizen languishes in an Iranian jail as a result of his lazy, slovenly approach to his briefings.

A non-existent garden bridge stands in his name in London. It

cost

the taxpayer over £37 million

though it was never built and never will be.

He has insulted half the world personally.

George Galloway was a member of the British Parliament for nearly 30 years. He presents TV and radio shows (including on RT). He is a film-maker, writer and a renowned orator.

As Noel Coward sang, "Only Mad Dogs and Englishmen go out in the noon-day sun." You could say the same about the Conservative Party, which just chose Boris Johnson to lead it.Getting his sole challenger Jeremy Hunt's name wrong has become a national obsession. Mind you, he got his own wife's nationality wrong when he claimed she was Japanese (she's Chinese) on a mission to...China!You'd have to have been out in the noonday sun, would certainly have to be English and being mad would help, if you thought Boris Johnson was the answer to Britain's now rather critical problems.An effortless belief in one's racial and national superiority over Johnny Foreigner (including the upstart Americans). A contempt only blunted a little by noblesse oblige for one's own countrymen and women who either don't look like you, or even for those that just don't sound like you.In this sense Boris Johnson is a throwback to former times - not quite to the 19th century like his aide-de-camp Jacob Rees-Mogg but at least to the middle of the 20th century. On the face of it, Harold MacMillan, the then British PM, was a straight-laced, slightly eccentric upper-class Englishman. That his wife was upstairs in bed, for years, with one of his parliamentary colleagues Sir Robert Boothby didn't seem to faze him. Or us, but then we weren't to know about it.Johnson is (or has fashioned himself) as an upper-class English eccentric and will be hoping the deference is not dead amongst 21st century Britons.To be fairHe is clever and quick-witted (you get what you pay for at Eton), is well read and is a good writer too (he should be, he is Britain's most expensive newspaper columnist). Like his hero Winston Churchill, he believes history will treat him kindly because HE intends to write it.He is also possessed of a brand of courage, the kind of courage that showed in the Charge of the Light Brigade at the Battle of Balaclava in the Crimean War. He led the Tory-Brexit campaign from the front and -unlike the Light Brigade - he emerged the winner.(despite being part-Turkish by heritage), he even declared that he would not visit some parts of New York (he was a joint UK-US citizen at the time) because of the "high-probability" of "bumping into Donald Trump" if he did. Because he didn't tweet that, he'll be hoping now that President Trump didn't hear that one.His sure-touch on the Muslim world he demonstrated when he called half of them - the women - "letter boxes." Good luck on your first tour of the Islamic world, Boris.Like Harold MacMillan, Boris Johnson sees himself as Donald Trump's missing brain and