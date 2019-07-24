© Getty Images / Stefan Rousseau

A British citizen languishes in an Iranian jail as a result of his lazy, slovenly approach to his briefings.

A non-existent garden bridge stands in his name in London. It

cost

the taxpayer over £37 million

though it was never built and never will be.

He has insulted half the world personally.

