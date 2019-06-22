telling Johnson to "get off me"

"You just don't care for anything because you're spoilt.

Police were called to the home of Boris Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds, in the early hours of Friday morning after neighbours heard a loud altercation involving screaming, shouting and banging.The argument could be heard outside the property where the potential future prime minister is living with Symonds, a former Conservative party head of press.The neighbour decided to call 999. Two police cars and a van arrived within minutes,, but left after receiving reassurances from both the individuals in the flat that they were safe.When contacted by the Guardian on Friday, police initially said they had no record of a domestic incident at the address. But when given the case number and reference number, as well as identification markings of the vehicles that were called out, police issued a statement saying: "At 00:24hrs on Friday, 21 June, police responded to a call from a local resident in [south London]."Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well. There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action."Johnson and Symonds have increasingly appeared together at public events in recent weeks. The former mayor of London topped Thursday's ballot of Conservative MPs in the party leadership contest and is now the favourite against Jeremy Hunt to be the next prime minister.The neighbour said they recorded the altercation from inside their flat out of concern for Symonds.The neighbour said:There was a couple of very loud screams that I'm certain were Carrie and she was shouting to 'get out' a lot. She was saying 'get out of my flat' and he was saying no. And then there was silence after the screaming. My partner, who was in bed half asleep, had heard a loud bang and, who has been credited with revitalising his appearance and approach to politics. She was part of his team when he publicly launched his campaign for the Tory leadership earlier this month.In recent weeks the couple have been sharing a flat in a converted Victorian house.Johnson's office was contacted earlier on Friday for comment but had not responded by the time of publication.