As American and Saudi Arabian officials blame Iran for attacking Saudi oil refineries,calling his prior restraint a "sign of strength."Speaking to reporters in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the US president said that he wouldafter announcing them via Twitter earlier in the day.Trump added.Graham, the former wingman of the hawkish Senator John McCain, has emerged as one of the loudest proponents of retaliatory strikes in recent days, declaring the oil refinery attack an "act of war," and calling for an "unequivocal" response.Stopping short of outright pointing the finger at Iran the president said on Monday thatRegarding a response, Trump has boasted of the US military's readiness to strike, but said that he would "certainly like to avoid" war.While Trump's response may seem unduly measured, the president had signaled something of a softer attitude towards Iran in the days before the weekend's attacks. After saying last week that he would have "no problem," meeting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trump even gave a "we'll see what happens" when asked if he'd consider lifting sanctions to get Rouhani to the table. The attacks on Saudi oil facilities, however, seem to have put paid to that.Houthi rebels in Yemen - against whom Saudi Arabia has been waging war since 2015 - claimed responsibility for the strike, and Iran denies all connection with it. However, Saudi officials claimed at a press conference on Wednesday that it was "unquestionably sponsored by Iran," and presented the wreckage of Iranian missiles and drones as proof.Likewise, Hesameddin Ashena, an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, asked