For all the sound and fury coming from Saudi Arabia, a shooting war in the Gulf is not something Tehran or Riyadh want. Both US and its allies know that Iran is a much tougher nut to crack than Yemen, but can't admit so publicly.The missiles and drones used in the strike allegedly came from Iran and flew over Iraq and Kuwait to avoid Saudi air defenses, anonymous US officials told reporters, who published their claims uncritically.Iran has denied having anything to do with the attack.former Pentagon official Michael Maloof told RT, noting that the"I just remind the viewers about the Iraqi WMDs, slam-dunk intelligence they had in 2003 to launch the US invasion of Iraq. How did that go?"Maloof noted that"So nobody is going to go unscathed if things break out and that's the last thing in the world people want right now. Because you can start it,Professor Mohammed Marandi of the University of Tehran confirmed the warnings, saying that Iran has communicated them to the US twice already, via diplomatic channels. He also noted that Tehran has publicly promised to attack Saudi Arabia and the Emirates in retaliation for any US strike.Marandi told RT America.Marandi also pointed out that Saudi Arabia has demonstrated all its military might - or lack thereof - in Yemen, where it has been fighting since 2015 to subjugate the Houthis, without much success.Maloof brought up the Yemen war as well, arguing thatMeanwhile, the Kingdom has bought billions of dollars worth of US weapons systems thatMarandi noted. Saturday's attack is deeply embarrassing for both Riyadh and Washington, as it demonstrated their vulnerability. The professor believes this is the reason for heated rhetoric coming from both capitals, but is convinced that war is not imminent."I don't think anything is going to happen, really," Maloof told RT. "I think they're going to have to let this one slide because to do otherwise would result in concerted military responses. I think it's prudent that the US stay out of this."