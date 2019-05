© AP/John Moore



Qatar's Al Jazeera broadcaster has shared what it calls satellite imagery showing the damage dealt to a Saudi oil station in a Houthi drone attack.Satellite image analysis is said to have shown a four-metre fracture in the tube, which resulted in crude oil leaking over an estimated area of ​​1,000 square meters.It is understood that the precision of the attack, which apparently hadn't affected the nearby administrative and residential buildings, rules out claims that the pipeline hit was coincidental.While Riyadh is yet to comment on the images, Saudi officials confirmed last TuesdayRiyadh claimed that the attacks were ordered by Iran and carried out by Houthi militants, who are fighting against the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.Yemen's Houthi-run Almasirah TV channel quoted a military spokesman asThe attack came "in response to the continued aggression and blockade of our people and we are prepared to carry out more unique and harsh strikes," the official said, according to Almasirah.The strike did not disrupt oil production or exports, but led Saudi Arabia to temporarily halt pumping crude oil via the pipeline.Prior to the attack on the oil facilities, two Saudi oil tankers were damaged in what Gulf officials described as an "act of sabotage".The Houthis have repeatedly targeted military and oil facilities inside Saudi Arabia with rockets, but have been increasingly utilising drones as well.Since early 2015, Yemen has been in the grips of an armed conflict between government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement. The Houthis have taken control over swathes of the country, including the capital Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognised president to flee and later request military assistance from the Arab League, which ultimately resulted in a Saudi Arabia-led operation against Houthi positions in Yemen.