The United Arab Emirates has said thatThe four vessels were targeted by "sabotage operations" in waters near the emirate of Fujairah, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday."Subjecting commercial vessels to sabotage operations and threatening the lives of their crew is considered a dangerous development," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it is investigating the alleged incident.The statement came hours afterLebanese broadcaster Mayadeen first reported the explosion, before the story was picked up by Iran's Press TV. Officials in Fujairah called on the media to "investigate accurately and rely on official sources."Although the exact events are unknown, Iranian lawmaker Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh tweeted thatShould the security situation in the region deteriorate, much is at stake. Fujairah backs on to the Gulf of Oman on the south side of the Strait of Hormuz. With the UAE and Saudi Arabia on one side and Iran on the other,which is only 39 kilometers wide.but its claim comes just days after the United States Maritime Administration warned that "Iran and/or its regional proxies could take action against US and partner interests, including oil production infrastructure" in the region. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are steadfast American allies.Egypt, another American ally in the Middle East, sided with the UAE's take on events, condemning the alleged act of sabotage later on Sunday night.yet the US has pressed ahead with the deployment of a carrier strike group and an Air Force bomber group to the region, to protect US interests from the unspecified threat.in what National Security Advisor John Bolton called- the Pentagon announced on Friday. Still, State Secretary Mike Pompeo assured the world that "our aim is not war, our aim is a change in the behavior of the Iranian leadership."Details about the "intelligence" used to justify the buildup are thin on the ground. A CNN report on Friday warned that Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps may be planning on launching missiles from small civilian boats, citing an anonymous "defense official."Multiple sources within the US government have said thatIran has matched the US in the rhetoric game, with IRGC aerospace head Amirali Hajiadeh telling the Iranian Students' News Agency that an aircraft carrier parked in the Gulf provides "opportunities" for Iran to test its missile capabilities. Ayatollah Yousef Tabatabai-Nejad also warned Washington that a single missile from Iran could easily sink its "billion-dollar fleet."