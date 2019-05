© AFP



The acting U.S. defense chief has vowed toIn a post to Twitter on May 6, Patrick Shanahan, the acting secretary of defense, also"We call on the Iranian regime to cease all provocation. We will hold the Iranian regime accountable for any attack on U.S. forces or our interests," he wrote.Shanahan's comments came a day after White House national-security adviserHe said thewhether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, or regular Iranian forces."The deployment of the carrier and bomber groups sends "a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime thatA U.S. defense official told the Associated Press that the deployment followed "clear indications" that Iranian and Iranian proxy forces were preparing to possibly attack U.S. forces in the region.The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the Pentagon approved the deployments and that U.S. forces at sea and on land were thought to be the potential targets. The official declined to be more specific.Since taking office two years ago, President Donald Trump's administration has escalated its pressure on Iran, including pulling out of a key nuclear agreement that aimed to curtail Iran's nuclear ambitions.Trump argued the deal was flawed because it did not include curbs on Iran's development of ballistic missiles or its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq. Iran has expanded its missile program in recent years, particularly its ballistic missiles.The U.S. administration recently announced it would not extend waivers allowing importers to buy Iranian oil without facing U.S. sanctions, in an attempt to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero. It has also designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization, marking the first time Washington has officially used that label on a foreign state institution.There was no exact information on where the carrier group was headed, but Bolton referred to the U.S. Central Command region, which would mean the force is headed towhere the U.S. Navy currently has no aircraft carrier.In his post to Twitter, Shanahan said the deployments represented "a prudent repositioning of assets in response to indications of a credible threat by Iranian regime forces."