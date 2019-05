© Reuters / Leah Millis

With US officials seemingly hellbent on sparking military conflict with Iran, CNN decided to lend a helping hand, raising claims of "credible and specific" threats from Tehran - and got roasted on Twitter for Iraq War déjà vu.Ironically, the evidence-free claim comes as the US steered a carrier strike group into the Persian Gulf to " send a message " to Tehran - not exactly an olive branch gesture in itself.But, despite all their efforts, Starr's Twitter followers weren't impressed with her big scoop, and were quick to remind her that parroting claims about US adversaries from anonymous Pentagon officials hasn't really worked out well for journalism in the past.It's beginning to sound a lot like the run up to the Iraq War in 2003, they said.Others reminded the CNN reporter that Bolton is on record advocating for military action against Iran for decades and Al-Monitor journalist Laura Rozen tweeted that it was hard not to suspect this was all just "Bolton and crew making things up."