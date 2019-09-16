© REUTERS/Mike Blake

US President Donald Trump says Washington has "a reason to believe" it knows the mastermind behind the drone strikes on the Saudi oil refineries and is poised to respond pending confirmation from Riyadh."Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!" Trump tweeted Sunday.Trump's announcement comes shortly after he greenlighted the release of emergency petroleum reserves "if needed," to offset the 50-percent drop in production by Saudi Aramco, whose largest Abqaiq oil processing plant was crippled as result of the Saturday morning attacks.Riyadh has so far not named a perpetrator, calling the drone strikes "terrorist attacks" aimed at disrupting the global oil supply. Tehran has dismissed the allegations of its involvement, calling the US claims "maximum lies" and saying that it is ready to protect itself if war breaks out.