russia bomber
© Russian Ministry of Defense
Screenshot from YouTube
Russian airmen have filmed a swarm of Belgian, Danish, Polish and Swedish fighter jets flanking a Tu-160 Blackjack bomber and its escort while on routine patrol over the Baltic Sea.

Released by the Defense Ministry on Wednesday, the spectacular footage shows the supersonic Tupolev Tu-160 bomber taking off from an undisclosed airfield and heading for the Baltic airspace.

The bomber and an escort of two Russian fighters were met by a Finnish F-18 and a Swedish JAS-39 Gripen somewhere over neutral waters. Later, several F-16s from the Belgian, Danish and Polish air forces joined in, replacing the Nordic jets.

© Russian Ministry of Defense
At several points, the NATO jets went so close that the Russian crews could easily recognize the distinctive roundels and signs painted on them. The Tu-160 safely returned to base with no in-flight accidents reported during the seven-hour mission.