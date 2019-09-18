© Russian Ministry of Defense



Russian airmen have filmed a swarm of Belgian, Danish, Polish and Swedish fighter jets flanking a Tu-160 Blackjack bomber and its escortReleased by the Defense Ministry on Wednesday, the spectacular footage shows the supersonic Tupolev Tu-160 bomber taking off from an undisclosed airfield and heading for the Baltic airspace.The bomber andAt several points, the NATO jets went so close that the Russian crews could easily recognize the distinctive roundels and signs painted on them. The Tu-160 safely returned to base with no in-flight accidents reported during the seven-hour mission.