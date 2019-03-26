© InfoWars

Russian Su-27 fighters have been scrambled to shadowtwice in the last 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The bombers were detected by the Russian Airspace Control Means (ACM) while they were still far away from Russian territory, the ministry said in a statement, adding thatas they were flying towards Russian territory.The Russian military also said thatthe ministry's statement said.Earlier, the ministry released a video of one such encounter, showing Russian Su-27 jets shadowing a US B-52H bomber. It was filmed from inside the cockpit of a Russian fighter.A US strategic bomber was spotted near the Russian border on March 18. At that time,according to RIA Novosti. A similar incident took place on March 20.Moscow has expressed regret over Washington's actions.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.The nuclear-capable Stratofortress was deployed to Europe for the latest string of US training exercises with its NATO allies. The European deployment is the largest for US strategic aviation since 2003, when the allies on the continent were involved in the US-led invasion of Iraq.