Turkey has announced that it has accepted delivery of all the components of the second battery of the advanced S-400 air-defense system that Ankara has purchased from Moscow.Turkey's Defense Ministry posted photographs of the delivery on Twitter on September 15.Turkey has purchased four S-400 batteries from Russia over the objections of the United States. After Turkey took delivery of the first S-400 unit in July, Washington struck the country from the program of the advanced F-35 fighter jet.Washington argues that the S-400 could undermine the F-35 and is incompatible with NATO systems.Russia expects to complete delivery of the S-400s to Turkey by April 2020.