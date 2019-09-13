© Reuters, Mykola Tys



Christopher Miller is a correspondent based in Kyiv who covers the former Soviet republics.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for releasing a $250 million military assistance package that the White House had previously held for review.in a war that has lasted more than five years, killed more than 13,000 people, and torn apart a large swath of eastern Ukraine."I am thankful, I am grateful to him," Zelenskiy said on September 13, a day after the White Houseto the aid.Speaking at the opening of the annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting organized by Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Pinchuk in Kyiv,Last week, the White House said it would review the military aid package, apparently over corruption concerns andBut the announcement came after efforts by Trump's lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, to get the new Ukrainian president and government toThe aid review quickly sparked criticism from Republicans and Democrats in Congress, where there has been strong bipartisan support for Ukraine on the issue of fighting Russian aggression since the Kremlin annexed Crimea and fomented the war in eastern Ukraine in 2014.Zelenskiy said he was careful not to comment publicly on the military aid issue while it was under review, suggesting that doing so could interfere with the White House's decision.he said, referring to reports that the U.S. State Department would also be moving forward with a separate $140 million aid package for Ukraine apart from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.Zelenskiy added.The Ukrainian president also warned the West against lifting sanctions on Russia sayingA peace tax, if you will. And you know in the civilized world it's normal to pay taxes," he said.Zelenskiy said he hoped to meet Trump at the White House soon. "I'm sure we will have a meeting in the White House because I was invited," he said. Trump extended an invitation to Zelenskiy several weeks ago but a date has not yet been set for the meeting.The Ukrainian president said the countries' "diplomats are now agreeing on the final dates" and that it would happen before or after his visit to the United Nations General Assembly on September 23.