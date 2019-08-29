© AFP



U.S. President Donald Trump is considering blocking $250 million in military aid to Ukraine, Western media report.Politico said on August 28, and means Trump is considering blocking the funding."The president has made no secret when it comes to foreign assistance that U.S. interests abroad should be prioritized and other foreign countries should also be paying their fair share," Reuters quoted one official as saying on August 29.The White House did not immediately comment on the reports.The federal fiscal year ends on September 30.