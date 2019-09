© Kevin Lamarque/Reuters



District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu has recommended moving forward with charges against former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as the Justice Department rejects a last-ditch appeal from the former top FBI official, a source familiar with the decision told SaraACarter.com. Fox News first reported that McCabe's legal team said they received an email from the Department of Justice which said, "The Department rejected your appeal of the United States Attorney's Office's decision in this matter. Any further inquiries should be directed to the United States Attorney's Office."Attorney General William Barr appointed Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate the FBI's role in the probe against President Donald Trump's campaign.A source familiar with the decision, told SaraACarter.com "thatthe source stated.According to the source, McCabe and his lawyers had multiple meetings with line prosecutors and also had a meeting with Jessie Liu' in efforts to appeal the decision.the source familiar with the decision stated.The charges will be based on DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz's April, 2018 report which stated on the allegations related to McCabe, "lacked candor, including under oath, on multiple occasions in connection with describing his role in connection with a disclosure to the [Wall Street Journal]" in violation of FBI policy. Further, it stated that McCabe's "disclosure of the existence of an ongoing investigation in the manner described in this report violated the FBI's and the Department's media policy and constituted misconduct."Should the federal prosecutors indict McCabe, he would be the first senior law enforcement official involved in the origins of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.This week SaraACarter.com published a story revealing that the DOJ is also seeking former McCabe's text messages. According to government sourcesLawmakers unsuccessfully attempted to get the text messages during the litany of Congressional investigations. Ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes, R-CA, told this reporter Monday that his committee was stonewalled by the FBI when they attempted to retrieve McCabe's communications.