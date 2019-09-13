Puppet Masters
U.S. Attorney moving forward with charges against McCabe based on IG report findings
SaraACarter
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 17:06 UTC
Fox News first reported that McCabe's legal team said they received an email from the Department of Justice which said, "The Department rejected your appeal of the United States Attorney's Office's decision in this matter. Any further inquiries should be directed to the United States Attorney's Office."
Attorney General William Barr appointed Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate the FBI's role in the probe against President Donald Trump's campaign.
A source familiar with the decision, told SaraACarter.com "that the line prosecution and Jessie Liu decided to move forward with the charges."
"McCabe and his team appealed the decision to the Deputy Attorney General and the DAG rejected the appeal," the source stated.
According to the source, McCabe and his lawyers had multiple meetings with line prosecutors and also had a meeting with Jessie Liu' in efforts to appeal the decision.
"It was extraordinary but an appropriate process," the source familiar with the decision stated.
The charges will be based on DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz's April, 2018 report which stated on the allegations related to McCabe, "lacked candor, including under oath, on multiple occasions in connection with describing his role in connection with a disclosure to the [Wall Street Journal]" in violation of FBI policy. Further, it stated that McCabe's "disclosure of the existence of an ongoing investigation in the manner described in this report violated the FBI's and the Department's media policy and constituted misconduct."
Should the federal prosecutors indict McCabe, he would be the first senior law enforcement official involved in the origins of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
McCabe served as the acting FBI director immediately following the firing of James Comey, has said he personally authorized the counterintelligence and criminal investigation of President Trump in May 2017 over fears he would too be removed.
This week SaraACarter.com published a story revealing that the DOJ is also seeking former McCabe's text messages. According to government sources the text messages will play a significant role in understanding the FBI's probe into both President Donald Trump's campaign and the bureaus's handling of Hillary Clinton's use of a private server to send government emails.
Lawmakers unsuccessfully attempted to get the text messages during the litany of Congressional investigations. Ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes, R-CA, told this reporter Monday that his committee was stonewalled by the FBI when they attempted to retrieve McCabe's communications.
"The House Intelligence Committee tried to get the McCabe texts in the last Congress, but we were stonewalled," said Nunes. "This is the kind of issue that really needs more transparency. There's been too much unnecessary secrecy surrounding the entire Russia investigation- the American people deserve to know exactly what happened."