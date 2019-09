"Jeremy pled guilty to put an end to the case against him. He pled guilty because he had no interest in cooperating with the government. He was sentenced to 10 years — the maximum allowed under his plea agreement — and has been serving his time, counting down to the day that he will finally be free. That day was supposed to come in mid-December of 2019."

"The government's effort to try to compel Jeremy to testify is punitive and mean-spirited. In bringing him against his will to the Eastern District of Virginia, the government has put an end to his participation in the RDAP drug program, effectively adding a year to his sentence."

AntiSec: Anarchists of Anonymous

"While we attacked the institutions of capitalism, it would only make sense to attack those who enforce it, the inherently oppressive protectors of property and purveyors of social control; the pigs, the fuzz... the police."

FBI's Misleading Stratfor Account

"Now that I have pleaded guilty it is a relief to be able to say that I did work with Anonymous to hack Stratfor, among other websites," he said after entering a guilty plea in May 2013. "Those others included military and police equipment suppliers, private intelligence and information security firms, and law enforcement agencies. I did this because I believe people have a right to know what governments and corporations are doing behind closed doors. I did what I believe is right."

Enter WikiLeaks, After the Hack

Imprisoned hacktivist Jeremy Alexander Hammond, a former WikiLeaks sourcehas been called to testify before a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia, Gizmodo has learned.On Saturday, the Jeremy Hammond Support Committee announced that the 34-year-old Chicago hacker had been transferred from his medium-security prison in Memphis, Tennessee, to a federal transfer center in Oklahoma City. But on Tuesday he arrived in Virginia, wherethe anti-secrecy organization whose founder, Julian Assange, currently faces a slew of federal charges, including several under the Espionage Act "Given the secrecy of grand jury proceedings, we don't know the nature or scope of the grand jury's investigation. However,his supporters said in a statement Hammond's transfer and potential testimony, which supporters say he's unlikely to give, raises new questions about the scope of the government's criminal case against WikiLeaks. The charges against Assange have thus far been limited to events linked to the release of classified U.S. government documents provided by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who has herself being held in a Virginia jail for refusing to give a grand jury her testimony.In November, Gizmodo reported thatin early 2012 in an effort to aid the hackers in rifling through a batch of more than 5 million emails, which AntiSec had plundered from the servers of a private intelligence firm the month before. That year,An anarchist who waged cyberwar against police departments, private security firms, and other institutions he deemed symbols of tyranny and social control,the global intelligence firm based in Austin, Texas.from the company, Hammond and his "revolutionary comrades" carried out what they calledincluding the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Greenpeace, and the American Red Cross. The hackers' eventually totaled more than $700,000 in fraudulent charges, according to one FBI estimate.To his downfall, Hammond counted among his closest comrades in arms, unknowingly,whose every conversation with him online — including many instigating criminal acts —His supporters said:Hammond, his supporters say, has been voluntarily enrolled in an intensive substance abuse program known as RDAP, which studies have found, according to the Bureau of Prisons, to reduce drug relapse and recidivism in prisoners. Those who successfully complete the program are eligible for a 12-month reduction of their sentence. His legal team now believes, however, that because he was called to testify in Virginia, he is no longer eligible for early release, flushing months of hard work down the drain.Under the flag of Anonymous, Hammond and his team spent most of 2011While the group's chosen name, AntiSec, was derived from the a nti-security movement founded over a decade before, in reality, they had little in common with the movement, the chief focus of which was waging war on the security industry.Unlike LulzSec and most of the other groups who had claimed the Anonymous name for their own, AntiSec, like Hammond, who had once placed on a terrorist watchlist , was purely anarchistic.Citing coordinated crackdowns on Occupy Wall Street protesters in 2011,They also attacked what Hammond called the police "supply chain," breaking into the website of a military and law enforcement equipment supplier and then gleefully publishing the home addresses of thousands of its military and police customers.Hammond wrote in a press release announcing the attacks:In another post touting thewhich had been carried out in the names of Anonymous hackers arrested by police, AntiSec wrote: "We have no sympathy for any of the officers or informants who may be endangered by the release of their personal information." For too long, the hackers said, police had spied on them and abused their own personal information. "Retribution," the hackers declared, "was at hand."Prior to breaking away from the mostly Britain-based hackers who merely did hacks "for the lulz," AntiSec published private emails, addresses, and passwords belonging to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. In a statement titled "Chinga La Migra" (fuck immigration enforcement), AntiSec cited as justification SB 1070, an Arizona law that made it a misdemeanor for legal immigrants to be caught without a government ID card.The ASCII art that accompanied the post, released in the name of LulzSec (even though its core members were not directly involved) included a crudely drawn assault rifle with the phrase "off the pigs" written on the stock.While under interrogation by British police the following month, one core LulzSec member would tell two detectives that he thought the attack "was too extreme." The cops played dumb. "What does it mean, sorry?" one asked.It means, the underage hacker said while explaining he'd had to Google the phrase himself, "Kill the police."In a story titled " Inside the Stratfor Attack ," a New York Times reporter labeled as "conspiracy theorists" anyone who believed the FBI had simply allowed the attack to occur. The story included a timeline offered by FBI officials that suggested Hammond had first hacked Stratfor and then notified one of the bureau's informants, Hector Monsegur, a 28-year-old foster parent living in Manhattan's Alphabet City neighborhood who hacked under the handle Sabu."after the hackers had already infiltrated the company's network."The files, which remain under seal at the time of writing, revealed that Monsegur had been informed thatwhen— whom the FBI has yet to charge or even publicly acknowledge —The list included"[W]e would love to penetrate their users/network for #antisec," Monsegur told the hacker, who went by the handle Hyrriiya, "definitely get me details so I can begin working ;)", records reveal. On Dec. 5, he was pinged by Monsegur, who showed him the stolen credit card data and said another hacker had offered AntiSec "complete control" of a "big intelligence company." Within a few hours,warning both not to discuss the attack outside a single private room.The notion that the FBI was not aware of the events would contradict its claims about its monitoring made later in federal court.His own attorney said the FBI was tracking "everything he typed with a key-logging program." A camera was installed in his home.The FBI would have had reason to exclude much of this timeline back when it granted interviews to handpicked reporters about the case. Even informants permitted to engage in criminal activity under the Attorney General's guidelines are forbidden to "initiate or instigate a plan or strategy to commit a federal, state, or local offense."Before Hammond was sentenced, logs of the conversations showing he'd been prompted to attack Stratfor were handed over to his defense team. ButAbout a year before,The letter also pointed to specific private conversations that occurred between Hyrriiya and Monsegur that could not have been known by anyone else — other than, perhaps, the FBI. Reporters with access to leaked FBI surveillance records have since assessed with high confidence the letter is real.A leaked confidential forensics report would later show thatfor the disaster (or at least would be in the post-Equifax era in which corporations are scrutinized over flawed security practices). The investigation, conducted by a Verizon security team, found that Stratfor had failed to implement proper controls over vital systems, which were not protected by a firewall and lacked proper file integrity-monitoring. The report explicitly states that "several distinct vulnerabilities and network configurations existed" enabling the hackers to easily slip in.In fact, attaining root access to its servers was so easy it didn't require a password. A leaked internal memo would later calculate the total cost of the breach at $3.78 million, some of which Texas journalist Barrett Brown was later ordered to pay in the form of restitution, even though he had no part in the attack FBI surveillance records reveal much about the nature of WikiLeaks' involvement in the Stratfor attack, all of it occurring well after the fact. AntiSec members, including Hammond and Monsegur, both claimed at different times to be in contact with Assange — or, at least, a person whom they believed to be him. It's impossible to know for certain the identity of the person with whom they were corresponding. (At one point, the hackers even thought that maybe they were talking to Assange while he was pretending to be someone else.)Nevertheless, the FBI-captureda day the hacking group referred to asOn Dec. 26 of that year, as AntiSec released some 30,000 Stratfor credit cards to the public, Monsegur informed Hammond that Assange had reached out.Close to midnight on Dec. 29, Hammond announced that Assange was "almost done copying the files." Other hackers in the chatroom, most of whom had been tasked with running up fraudulent charges with credit cards stolen from Stratfor, were warned to keep the partnership under wraps. Hammond wondered aloud: "I wonder how criminally liable JA and folks could be by admitting having received hacked stolen and controversial files from us." Another hacker replied,Two weeks later, Hammond reported that he was back in contact with Assange. The hackers were growing restless and wondered when their partnership with WikiLeaks would be announced.Hammond said. Asked whether the script worked, Hammond said it was "pretty primitive but it works," adding that "JA" had also offered to share access with anyone on AntiSec's team, and that"Just wait for him to hit me up," Monsegur said back, "these wikileaks are bitches about things. they asked me to hack [the] icelandic government. I did it and they stopped talking to me." "I felt like a whore," he said.