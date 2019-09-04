Hammond has been moved to the same Eastern District where whistleblower Chelsea Manning is currently being held for refusing to testify against Julian Assange, the Jeremy Hammond Support Committee revealed on Tuesday in a statement. While neither Hammond nor his supporters are certain of the nature of the summons, he pled guilty to hacking Stratfor in 2013 in order to avoid giving up information on his fellow activists, including those at WikiLeaks, and has no intention of doing so now.
Jeremy pled guilty to put an end to the case against him. He pled guilty because he had no interest in cooperating with the government.
And he could be locked up much longer, given his refusal to testify, which will place him in the same legal limbo where Manning is currently entrapped. The former military analyst, imprisoned since May after having her sentence for leaking the classified military documents comprising the Iraq and Afghanistan War Logs to WikiLeaks commuted by former President Barack Obama, faces up to 18 months more prison time and nearly half a million dollars in fines for refusing to testify against Assange.
The Support Committee's statement said:
"Like brave grand jury resisters before him, including Chelsea Manning, Jeremy firmly believes that grand juries are repressive tools of the government, used to investigate and intimidate activist communities and are abused by prosecutors to gain access to intelligence to which they are not entitled," condemning "a clear pattern of targeting, isolating, and punishing outspoken truth-tellers and activists."Hammond, working with the online activist group Anonymous, hacked into Stratfor's servers in 2011 and funneled over five million emails from the self-styled "private CIA" to WikiLeaks, including thousands which revealed details of the government's pursuit of Assange and the organization he helped found. Assange is currently imprisoned in the UK and faces potential extradition to the US - specifically, the Eastern District of Virginia, which has never failed to convict a whistleblower. He is charged with multiple violations of the Espionage Act carrying a total of 175 years in prison.
Comment: See also: