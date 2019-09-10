© Global Look Press / Liz Gregg

Nothing socially oppressive about some form of shame

State should regulate what people may or may not commercialize

Mankind is one step closer to total depravity now, philosopher Slavoj Zizek said about the news that an Aussie porn star will sell a video of her giving birth. He added that clear moral basis is needed for humanity to stay afloat.The news of an Australian porn star, Tyi Starr, announcing she would stream the very moment she would give birth to her child has recently hit the headlines and sparked indignation. The porn star herself says that she does not perceive her actions as "wrong" and has no need to defend them.RT has spoken about the latest tendencies in the domain of public morality with the Slovenian cultural philosopher Slavoj Zizek.A porn star making her birthing public it is a deeply demoralizing gesture. It is not even that much a commercial gesture, but a gesture that introduces society with no sense of shame. More than guilt or any other feeling, shame is a basic human feeling.In the US there are already people who have garnered support by claiming that women should have their breasts bare. Why cover them? It is just to make a mystery out of breasts to attract male gaze. So, the idea is: 'we have nothing to hide, let's open it.'Some made a step further and said: 'let's not mystify periods'. They claim that the fact that women are keeping it private is male oppression. I just wonder where this will stop.What worries me much more is this idea of false authenticity. Some people believe that if you show ever intimate details of your life this is somehow sincere openness.We all fight within ourselves by following our good and bad tendencies and I sincerely believe that good manners make us better. That is why I am incidentally horrified by the latest trends in politics represented in particular by US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which allow politicians to be publicly vulgar.It is typical for modern capitalism that everything should be brought out into the open to make people applaud. Why some people like politicians like Trump? He openly says all the racist and sexist obscenities that we are ashamed to say. I think it is very sad. It is a debasement of our common morality.There is a big business in third world countries: rich women, who want to have a baby but do not want to destroy their bodies hire someone to carry their child. This is a natural tendency of capitalism. Everything can be commercialized. So, we need to control it from the outside.What is important is to maintain morality that tells you that there is something shameful about some acts, that it is wrong to do it.