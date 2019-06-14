© REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo and Wikipedia

The UK's decision to extradite WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange to the US should be taken as a warning to all liberals who still have any faith in 'American liberal democracy,' says cultural philosopher Slavoj Zizek."The message is, 'Yes, we will be brutal beyond measure.'"Zizek drew particular attention to the sheer brutality of the coordinated effort against the whistleblower after he exposed the US government and military's gross misdeeds.Zizek also railed against so-called liberals back across the pond in the UK arguing that "those in the UK who are most fervent advocates of Assange's extradition, are not conservatives but more centrist Blairite wing of the Labour Party."However, he does believe that Assange's high-profile persecution may eventually serve as a call to mobilize for advocates of freedom of the press, but also fears a cultural ennui in the face of such widespread and egregious abuse of power."The public will become more and more aware of the non-transparency. Among other things, this is one of the great achievements of WikiLeaks. We became aware of how things are," Zizek said.