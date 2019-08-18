© AFP / John MacDougall

What's terrifying about it is that we don't even experience it as something controlled. We just use social media, buy things, go to a doctor - and all the data about us is out there. But those are the things that we perceive as our freedom. So what we perceive as freedom becomes the very way we are controlled.

Modern control is hidden and undeclared, Zizek says.

Modern censorship is more dangerous than open totalitarianism, it being concealed and incorporated in our daily routine, says Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek, commenting on the insider leak detailing Google's news blacklist.The intellectual told RT he's not advocating for online anarchy, comparing it to snuff movies in hardcore pornography - some regulation should be in place to block harmful content on the internet, he says. But hiding political motives for suppressing voices online is what worries Zizek the most.This week, conservative transparency group Project Veritas published documents it received from an ex-Google employee.Zizek believes the Big Tech's practice of blacklists and shadow bans could prove an opportunity for right-wing activists to show themselves as a group fighting establishment politics and targeted for their opposition.Google is likely not the only tech megacorporation with a tight grip on their users' digital menu, Zizek argues - but "the process isn't some kind of a dark plot," rather an inconspicuous slide "into a new, controlled society."One doesn't know anymore "if there is secret police following you or somebody reading your letters," and this in Zizek's mind is what differentiates it from the totalitarianism of the past.