Linking human consciousness to a computer cloud with the capability of reading everyone's thoughts simultaneously could lead to "totalitarian mind control," warns philosopher Slavoj Zizek.With fears growing that artificial intelligence will eventually dominate and maybe even exterminate humanity, Zizek, the senior researcher at the Institute for Sociology and Philosophy at the University of Ljubljana, is sounding the alarm.Zizek said he found the prospect of this mass shared consciousness "pretty horrifying" because it would totally destroy freedom of thought and individuality.He provides two mundane examples of how such technology would ruin basic human interaction.As we have previously documented , futurists like Ray Kurzweil have openly stated their plans to achieve the singularity by uploading their brains to computers and escaping death.