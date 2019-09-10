The first flakes began falling on Friday and continued throughout the weekend, leaving the highest slopes covered in several centimetres of snow.
As much as 27 centimetres was measured near Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomites, according to regional authorities.
Deep freeze on Marmolada, the Dolomites, north Italy at 3270 m elevation. September 8th. Report: Carlo Budel pic.twitter.com/Fe8OQ6vdXA— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) September 9, 2019
Sunset with fresh snow in Dolomiti, Italy yesterday, Sept 8th. Thanks to Giampaolo Rizzonelli for the report! pic.twitter.com/XxuQAUTc0B— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) September 10, 2019
Early winter at Rifugio Lagazuoi (2752 m), Dolomites, north Italy on September 6th. Report: Eliana Silovich pic.twitter.com/qgZD3yT4Jh— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) September 9, 2019
For now the snow has been confined to altitudes around 2,000 metres or higher, while lower areas in the north have experienced a sharp drop in temperatures in the past week, accompanied by heavy rainfall, strong wind and hail storms.
Some roads have been blocked by mudslides, while drivers in mountainous areas are advised to carry snow chains.
But meteorologists predict that the sun will return this week, with temperatures in the high 20s forecast across the north of Italy by Thursday.
Spectacular early winter in Livigno (1800 m), NW Italy on Sunday morning, September 8th. Report: NicolettaDiego de GregoriSerafin / Meteo Reporter Storm pic.twitter.com/0NfJ1qND4V— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) September 10, 2019
Something for all you suffering winter lovers! Early winter scenes at Passo Gavia (2621 m), north Italy on September 7th! Report: @Passo Gavia pic.twitter.com/JMXg0mEkKb— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) September 10, 2019
