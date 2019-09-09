© Amity Underground



Lebanon's Hezbollah said it downed an Israeli drone near the southern border. Earlier, the group's leader,The type of UAV, or whether it was a commercial or a military grade surveillance drone, is unknown. Hezbollah is yet to release any footage.The IDF has confirmed it lost a drone that was on a spy mission over Lebanon, but denied reports that Hezbollah militants destroyed the UAV.Lebanon accuses Israel of last month's botched suicide drone attack in Beirut, which triggered an exchange of fire at the border and forced Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to declare a "new phase" in the conflict, vowing to down any intruding aircraft.