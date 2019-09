© Catou MacKinnon/CBC



© Kativik School Board



Higher risk for brain aneurysm

Genetics only 'part of equation'

Researchers mapped complete genetic profile of Inuit in Nunavik region for 1st time.Researchers have found that Inuit from northern Quebec are genetically distinct from any present-day population in the world, and say studying the genes of minority Indigenous populations in Canada can help deliver better health care to these populations.In a study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers mapped the complete genetic profile of Inuit in the Nunavik region — what they claim is a first. Researchers then homed in to study the effects these genetic variants may have on disorders like brain aneurysms."That's the novelty of this study," said Sirui Zhou, the primary author of the study and a researcher with the Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital).Zhou said only a small group of Arctic Inuit have been genetically profiled around the world, as with most Indigenous populations in Canada."There's a lot to learn from genomes of smaller populations that are understudied," said Patrick Dion, assistant professor at McGill University, one of the study's authors."[Nunavik Inuit] were still ... unique, because they are isolated, homogenous, and not known to have admixed with other populations," said Zhou.(Below is a relationship tree diagram showing Nunavik Inuit (bottom corner) with other Indigenous populations. Credit: The Neuro)The study found Nunavik Inuit may have genetic components derived from ancient Arctic Indigenous populations.Zhou said while looking at the exonic regions of the Nunavik Inuit's genome — "the most important regions" which are responsible for coding proteins —Over the course of 25 years, 170 participants were recruited to participate in the study, mainly after physicians referred them to go to Montreal for screenings for brain aneurysms. Some participants were family members of people at risk for the disorder, who were getting proactive screening; others were partners who were married into the family, who wouldn't necessarily have that risk, Zhou said.Participants were from across the Nunavik region from both the Hudson Bay and Ungava Bay area. Ten communities were represented, and many from Ivujivik and Kangiqsualujjuaq, said Zhou.Zhou said the 170 sample size is a fair representation of the population, at approximately one per cent of Nunavik's population according to the 2016 census.The study also found a unique genetic variant in Nunavik Inuit that is associated with a higher risk to develop brain aneurysms."We're hoping that this study can inspire ... a lot more genetic studies on Inuit, Aboriginal people," said Zhou. "So we can actually design health care to suit them better.""It's very promising knowing that there's a specific gene that seems to be related to cerebral aneurysm," said Marie Rochette, director of public health for Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services."On the other side, we have to think about genetics as one part of the equation," said Rochette, who wasn't involved in the research."We have to be cautious. It's not because you have a specific genetic thread that means you will develop a disease. There are many other risk factors associated."Factors such as diet, substance use habits and living conditions can influence the pattern of the disease, she said.Rochette said the study won't have a direct effect on the 14 communities. She said more research needs to be done."It's too early to have practical results with this research. But it's opened the door to go a little bit further."Rochette added that Inuit are more and more involved in research, and they not only want to be subjects of research, but also be part of how the results are interpreted and used.