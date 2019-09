© FBI via Global Look Press

The FBI has been monitoring "anarchist extremists" protesting US immigration policies at the Mexican border, along with "conspiracy theorists" and anyone suspicious of authority. Is there anyone they don't consider a terrorist?Still, the memo warns, the "anarchist extremist" threat "likely will grow in intensity and frequency in the near to mid-term," necessitating the surveillance of all protest groups at the border, just in case. Border protesters thus join animal rights protesters, environmentalist protesters, and "black identity extremists " on the FBI's terrorist list, eligible for special surveillance for nothing more than their beliefs.And where they can't smear a group with its worst members, law enforcement is increasingly attempting to make protesting itself illegal , as several states did following the Standing Rock anti-pipeline protests. In 2010, the agency was reprimanded by its own Inspector General for classifying nonviolent acts of civil disobedience as "acts of terrorism," and little has changed in the intervening nine years, except that they've gotten bolder.The anti-anarchist memo dates from late May, around the same time a similar memo issuing from the Phoenix field office warned agents that "conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists" posed a hitherto-unheeded threat to the national order. These dangerous individuals were being radicalized by what they read on social media, the memo warned - as well as the troubling tendency of the rich and powerful to actually conspire behind the scenes - and needed to be closely watched lest they read one Pizzagate post too many, snap, and shoot up their local Wal-Mart.The FBI's terrorist watchlist was declared unconstitutional earlier this week, but it still has over 1.2 million names on it, names that could have been added for reasons as innocuous as learning Arabic or having the wrong combination of religious practices, associates, and travel patterns.Ironically, this terror paranoia comes at a time when the actual crime rate is at historic lows. For all the media frenzy over mass shootings, violent crime has fallen 49 percent since 1993, according to the FBI's own statistics . That includes gun violence, which is also at generational lows across the US.