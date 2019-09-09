© Global Look Press / Patrick Pleul

Russian energy major Gazprom plans to pump twice as much gas into European storage than last year, while Moscow and Kiev have not still agreed on the terms of a new transit contract.Gazprom is planning to supply more than 11 billion cubic meters to storage facilities in Europe, the head of the company, Alexey Miller, told Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on Monday.The rush to stock up gas comes as the current 10-year transit contract is to expire on December 31, the head of Gazprom explained. Earlier this year, Moscow offered Kiev to extend the agreement for 12 months, but didn't receive any response form the Ukrainian side."I am convinced that progress would send a strong positive signal to the market as well as consumers ahead of the winter season," commissioner Maros Sefcovic wrote on Twitter.