An Israeli F-16 fighter jet
© Jack Guez / AFP
The Israeli military has launched a series of attacks against multiple Hamas targets in Gaza, accusing militants of sending an armed drone against an IDF vehicle earlier in the day.

"We just struck a number of Hamas targets, including offensive naval equipment and 2 military compounds in Gaza," the IDF said in a tweet, as usual, emphasizing that Israel holds Hamas responsible for anything that happens in the enclave it governs.


The overnight raid comes after PM Benjamin Netanyahu - who is aggressively campaigning for re-election after his failure to secure a coalition government - vowed a "vigorous response" to Hamas. On the previous night, Israeli tanks shelled an observation post in Gaza, in response to a barrage of rockets hitting Israeli soil.