A second woman has died after a lightning strike at a Cincinnati cemetery last weekend.The Hamilton County Coroner's office says 55-year-old Patricia Herlinger, of Colerain Township, died Wednesday.at Spring Grove Cemetery last Friday.The coroner's office said 27-year-old Danielle Brosius, of Green Township, died last Friday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.The president of Spring Grove Cemetery says it was a tragic accident.Source: AP