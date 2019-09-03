© MGN

An Ohio woman is dead after being struck by lightning at a cemetery over the holiday weekend.Gray affiliate FOX19 reports Danielle Brosius, 27, of Green Township died Friday as a result of the strike at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.Three people were struck by lightning around 5:10 p.m. Friday and taken to the hospital.At least one of the other two struck had suffered serious injuries.