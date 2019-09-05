Former vegan stars on social media complain they have been harassed for daring to eat eggs and meat again.You promised weight loss, acne-free skin, firmer buttock tone, improved moods, benefits for the environment, and the moral glow of walking the superior path. In fact each one of you proselytized not better diets but entire life overhauls.You sold ads on your videos, diet books, retreats and T-shirts.You took people on a spiritual journey, persuaded them to spend hours in the kitchen hollowing out avocados and soaking lentils, and hours on the internet buying the best organic make-up with your personalized discount codes.And then you quit. What did you think was going to happen?I am not heartless.I also appreciate that the eggs were organic as the hens were "not just some supermarket thing, but like really free."You are probably doing the right thing, and it's good that Tim has dropped his urine- and kale-based diet. But you did not deal with this ethically.You say that some of you were battling food disorders yourselves. But a person who is aware that their views of the world are colored by mental illness should be even more careful to not drag other vulnerable and impressionable people into their world.Yet I feel not schadenfreude but pity. Before the first quinoa salad had been uploaded to YouTube, vegans were an easy minority target, and lapsed ones an easier one still from both sides, the betrayed allies, and the gloating burger eaters.