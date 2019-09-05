Court says Magnitsky's arrest for tax evasion justified

"

Bruises on wrists and ankles

could

come from beatings

"

Except there was no act of violence cited and proved.

European Court of Human Rights: a political agency of the West

Nothing is said about head or torso. No evidence is provided that there was such a beating, just powerful suggestions that bruises on his wrists and ankles meant he was beaten to death.

THE TAX EVASION

Court gets right that Magnitsky was rightfully arrested

Documentary evidence & statements by people who did sham work for Browder's companies

The sham was to say that these disabled workers were Browder's employees so he could get a big tax write-off.

That was a lie, as he had organized the fake operation, and the workers named him. Browder admitted to the scam in his 2015 U.S. court deposition .

Court:

Arrest after Magnitsky planned to flee the country

In October 2009, a new Russian indictment declared that having expressed their intention to invest in the economy of the Kalmykiya Republic, another way to cut taxes, the Hermitage companies had invested only EUR 20, a bit more than $20, while claiming full relief of 0% instead of 19% capital gains tax.

Court wrong on search of Browder's offices and tax refund fraud

"Following the discovery of these legal developments, lawyers acting on behalf of the subsidiaries complained to the chair of the Investigative Committee of the Prosecutor General's office, the Prosecutor General and the head of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Ministry of the Interior. The complaints contained accusations against the police officers, in particular officer K. and Major Ka., who had seized the documents and seals and had allegedly used them to perpetrate the fraud."



"The lawyers stated that the re-registration of the three subsidiaries in the name of new owners and the commercial court proceedings against them had been unlawful. They asked the authorities to open a criminal investigation into the misappropriation of the three subsidiaries."

"On 5 June 2008, in an interview with the special investigator, [Magnitsky] made statements pertaining to the change of ownership and the tax refund in relation to the three subsidiaries, including the alleged criminal misconduct and abuse of office by officer K. and Major Ka."

Court take on Magnitsky's conditions of detention: some true, some false

"Two official documents, recording that handcuffs and a rubber truncheon had been used, were prepared at the time. The first report signed by officer Kuz. indicated that at 7.30 p.m. Mr Magnitskiy had been handcuffed to prevent suicide or self-harm. The second report signed by the same officer and two witnesses stated that officer Kuz. had used a rubber truncheon against the first applicant to prevent suicide or self-harm. Both reports were approved by the head of the detention facility. Later, officer Kuz. and witnesses to the events claimed that a rubber truncheon had not been used and that it had been mentioned in the report because of a typing error."

- This turns out to be the basis of a fabrication by Browder that Magnitsky was beaten to death by eight riot guards over 1 hour and 18 minutes. It was never corroborated by anybody, including by autopsy reports. It was even initially denied by Magnitky's mother in a video interview. But it was adopted by the Russophobic West.

"at 9.15 p.m. [Mr Magnitskiy] was examined again owing to the worsening of his condition. During an examination performed by psychiatrists the patient lost consciousness. A prison medical assistant started resuscitation (closed-chest cardiac massage, artificial ventilation ...)."



"According to this record, at 9.20 p.m. the first applicant was transferred to a special medical ward in building no. 7, where for thirty minutes prison staff, including Dr A.G., continued their unsuccessful attempts to revive him. He was declared dead at 9.50 p.m. that evening."

"

Investigation into Mr Magnitskiy's death

"

On Magnitsky's death, the Court veers into "probable" and "possible" instead of sticking to provable facts in reports by medical examiners.

"Having been asked to assess the nature and cause of injuries discovered on the first applicant's arms and legs, the experts concluded that they had occurred ante mortem and had resulted from at least five blows with a blunt object or from friction. Those blows could have been caused by a rubber truncheon."

There is no indication if the experts had been specifically asked about a truncheon. Or they might just as well have said a stick or a bat. Or if five blows to the leg could be deadly. Or why they were not asked about other blows — except if there were no other blows.

Because it is reported that, "The medical examination had not disclosed any traces of violence on Mr Magnitskiy's body, having thus disproved the suspicion that he had been beaten up with a rubber truncheon on 16 November 2009. The injuries on the wrists had been caused by handcuffs, while bruises and abrasions on the left hand, left shin and right ankle had been self-inflicted when Mr Magnitskiy had behaved aggressively. A bruise on the right ankle had appeared three to six days before the death and had been the result of "domestic trauma". The injuries were minor and had not led to Mr Magnitskiy's death."

"He had died from acute cardiac failure and cerebral and pulmonary oedema induced by secondary dysmetabolic cardiomyopathy developed on account of diabetes and chronic hepatitis in its active form. Those diseases had not been diagnosed in due time and there was a causal link between Dr L.'s failure to ensure the necessary medical examinations and Mr Magnitskiy's death."

So, everybody sees the same bruises. Wrists, hands, calves, ankles. The medical assessor concluded that the injuries had no causal link to the death.

So, not beaten to death. But those reports do not appear to sway the Court from its determined conclusions.

That seems odd. A source who had access to Prevezon case evidence told me there is a body photo that shows no bruises, but I have been unable to obtain it.

But this is related, a point the Court did not take up, perhaps because it didn't know. And I don't know if PHR knew that the documents it got from William Browder, who commissioned its report, used a translation that was erroneous in a key place.

Трупные пятна обильные, синюшно-фиолетовые, разлитые, располагающиеся на задней поверхности шеи, туловища, верхних и нижних конечностей, при надавливании на них пальцем исчезают и восстанавливают свою первоначальную окраску через 8 минут. Повреждений на волосистой части головы не обнаружено. Кости лицевого скелета, хрящи носа на ощупь целы. Глаза закрыты.

"Cadaveric rigidity is well expressed in the muscles of masticatory muscle system, in the neck muscles and the limbs. Cadaveric lividities are abundant, livid purple, diffused, located on the back surface of the neck, the body, upper and lower limbs (illegible) not found on the scalp. The bones of the facial skeleton, the nasal cartilages are unbroken to the touch. The eyes are closed."

Cadaverous spots are abundant, bluish-purple, diffuse, located on the back of the neck, trunk, upper and lower extremities, when pressed on them with a finger disappear and restore their original color after 8 minutes. Damages are not found on scalp. The bones of the facial skeleton, the cartilages of the nose are intact. Eyes closed.

My translator said: "In Russian "cadaverous spots" and "bruises" are completely different words. He said, "However, I do not know what it means that they disappear and come back after 8 minutes. I think that bruises would not disappear when pressed on them with a finger."

Bux declined to comment

.

"

Proceedings against Mr Magnitskiy after his death

"

In November 2012 Magnitskiy was accused of tax evasion for having fraudulently claimed through Dalnyaya Step and Saturn $3 million in tax benefits for the employment of disabled persons, and for underpayment by those companies of $14 million through wrongful exemptions from local and regional taxes. The prosecution said the offences were committed in conspiracy with Browder. Those are charges the Court indicates appear to be true.

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe

That is a fabrication. The report does not supply proof that Magnitsky had investigated anything or identified anybody.

Also a lie with no evidence provided.

U.S. Federal Judge Pauley says the report is not credible

Pauley said, "There's no evidence that an actual hearing with the appropriate procedural safeguards was actually conducted. One of the events that may have colored the investigation from the outset is William Browder's interference with the assembly's work. Several individuals who were paid and directed by Hermitage to investigate Magnitsky-related events were interviewed by Gross." He said, "In other words, the Gross report is some piece of work and I mean that in hyperbole." The European judges apparently didn't know the views of the American judge.

The Court considers charges of violent death

So how does Magnitsky's mother explain her videoed statement to Andrei Nekrasov that her son was not beaten by a baton? The other alleged evidence is also dubious, including the repudiated officer report, the death certificate that says no violence detected and the various vague "possibilities" by experts.

Could have arguably? Is that how a court makes decisions of fact? The Court apparently could not find any experts to say that these injuries on wrists and legs could have caused Magnitsky's death.

Wait a minute. That is a "closed craniocerebral injury?" That means it was past. And the death certificate shown above says no signs of violence detected. The reference to truncheon is maybe, possible. Raised concerns? What is the Court doing here?

"However, this issue was not addressed by the investigating authority. The decision to close the criminal case did not provide any explanation for discarding evidence which supported the allegation of ill-treatment, such as the records on the use of a rubber truncheon and the death confirmation certificate."

But there was no such evidence, no record of the use of a rubber truncheon. And the death certificate says no signs of violence detected. There was no evidence to discard.

"The investigating authority did not make any efforts to elucidate the discrepancies between the available evidence and the conclusions in the decision to close the case, for example between the record in which a prison guard had reported the use of a rubber truncheon against the first applicant and the investigator's finding that no special-purpose hardware, save for handcuffs, had been used on Mr Magnitskiy."

Because Browder invented that later. Compare his earlier statements with the declaration that eight prison guards had beat Magnitsky with rubber truncheons for 1 hours and 18 minutes. The Court doesn't wonder about that. Or explain how Magnitsky was killed by five truncheon hits to a leg.

What answer does the Court want. "Closed" means it was past. Why is that not acknowledged? Did the Court see the death certificate that said "no signs of violent death?"

Nobody witnessed him being beaten, either.

However, the investigation was done within days by the Moscow Public Oversight Commission, an NGO charged with overseeing prison conditions, certainly more credible to the Court than a government organization. Its report was cited by the Browder-requested report by Physicians for Human Rights.

So, the Court did not accept the Russians' version, which it said lacked proof, or even the Public Oversight Commission's report, and instead accepted Magnitsky's mother's new version, also without proof, that Magnitsky was "subjected to ill-treatment by the guards in the remand prison."

What "act of violence?" Does the Court mean several bruises on wrists and legs? Or the alleged beating (which left no marks on head or torso) that William Browder invented two years after Magnitsky died?

Fine, except there is no basis for such an inquiry except the Moscow Public Oversight Commission report which says he died of bad medical care. Did they find other evidence ten years later?

Also to issue a public apology for the denial of justice, though denial of justice against a tax evasion accountant was not proved.

Back to the Moscow Public Oversight Commission report which indicates no ill-treatment aside from bad medical care and crummy conditions for all.

About The Author



Lucy Komisar's beat is the secret underbelly of the global financial system — offshore bank and corporate secrecy — and its links to corporate crime; tax evasion by the corporations and the very rich; empowerment of dictators and oligarchs; bribery and corruption; drug and arms trafficking; and terrorism.



Her dozens of articles on the subject since 1997 have appeared in publications as diverse as The Nation magazine and the Wall Street Journal.



She was winner of 2010 Gerald Loeb, National Press Club, Sigma Delta Chi, and National Headliner awards for her exposé of Ponzi-schemer Allen Stanford, which she brought to the Miami Herald. The Loeb award is the country's most prestigious prize for financial journalism. Here's the story.



She is also a theater critic and member of The Drama Desk, the organization of New York theater critics, writers and editors. Her particular interest is the political aspects of theater.