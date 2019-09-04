Europe has two months to negotiate sanctions relief for Tehran, otherwise the country will initiateunder the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said."Europe has another two-month deadline for negotiations, agreement, and a return to its commitments," Rouhani warned at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.after the US unilaterally left the 2015 deal, known as the JCPOA. Iranian officials have warned that they will gradually reduce their commitments under the agreement if this does not happen.In early July, Iran activated theRouhani didn't specify what the next step would be, but he hinted that it would play an important part in transforming the nation's nuclear program.is of an extremely important nature, andhe said. Rouhani stressed that the impact of the move "will be extraordinarily huge."if it returns to complying with the JCPOA in its entirety. The move would help Iran to negate US sanctions, which have targeted its oil trade and financial sector.Washington insists that sanctions are necessary to pressure Iran into shutting down its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as cutting ties with several militant groups in the Middle East. Tehran, however, denies any wrongdoing and says the sanctions are unjustified and illegal under international law.