False, and true, solutions

An amendment to the constitution so pensions can be reformed and worker retirement security saved; The ability to convert pensions to defined contribution plans for workers going forward; A freeze on COLAs (while protecting small pensioners) until pension plans return to health, and; Collective bargaining reforms so officials can hold the line on new contracts.

Illinois' finances aren't just decaying at the top , they're falling apart everywhere.Without an amendment to the Illinois Constitution's pension protection clause - and subsequent pension reforms - expect many cities to head toward insolvency.The map below shows just how wide and deep the crisis is. Of the 630 downstate police and fire pension funds that reported data to the Illinois Department of Insurance in 2017,What's worse, the downstate pension decline has occurred during one of the nation's longest-ever bull runs.Illinois cities - from Kankakee to Danville to Alton -And while state politicians have effectively quashed any chance for reforms now, that shouldn't stop city officials from demanding real changes.Real changes don't mean pension fund consolidations or tax hikes. Consolidation may reduce administrative costs and increase investment returns, but it'll do nothing to reduce the pension shortfalls. Not only that, but there's the risk lawmakers will try to bail out cities by taking over or socializing all downstate pension debt.Illinoisans should alsofor the pension crisis. For politicians, a statewide "solution" isn't about passing reforms,Chicago Fed economists have alreadyThe only solution that can protect both taxpayers and retirees isFor others, like Harvey, Illinois , it's probably too late.Municipal leaders across Illinois need to demand the following if they want their cities to survive Illinois' collective crisis:And if they get none of the above, they should demand from Springfield the option of invoking municipal bankruptcy . Otherwise, cities will remain trapped in a downward spiral - unable to reform and unable to reorganize.