In our relations there is a special chemistry, a special lightness.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a passion for protecting tigers is among many things he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have in common. The leaders are holding talks at an economic event on Wednesday.The bond reflects traditionally friendly relations between Russia and India, Modi said, adding that "we do not have a common border, but our souls are similar."Putin is known for steering the nation's efforts to protect the Siberian tiger, which in recent years was brought back from the brink of extinction. Modi has also been lauded for programs aimed at increasing India's tiger population.