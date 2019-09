© Reuters/Peter Nicholls



"Thousands of us have taken to the streets across Britain to fight for democracy, stop the self inflicted disaster of No Deal - which has no mandate and will hammer working class communities - and to fight the injustices that caused today's turmoil,"

"The elite are now taking to our streets and flouncing off to our courts trying to 'stop No Deal' - a thin smokescreen for annulling Brexit itself," wrote one pro-Brexit Twitter account. "This, not Boris's brief suspension of Parliament, is the true assault on our democracy."

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of London toChanting "shame on you, Boris Johnson," anti-Brexit activists congregated outside 10 Downing Street. Shadow Home Secretary Dianne Abbott addressed the crowds outside Johnson's residence, telling themIn addition to the demonstrations in London, protests are planned in several other UK cities, including York, Bristol, Belfast, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Swansea, Leeds, and Aberdeen. Further afield, aggrieved remainers are expected to stage demonstrations in Amsterdam and Berlin.With the blessing of Queen Elizabeth II,The new prime minister has vowed to pull Britain out of the European Union by Halloween, whether EU leaders change the terms of their deal or notWhile Parliament is usually suspended for several weeks in Autumn, protesters have lashed out at Johnson for choosing to do so at a pivotal time for the country, and against the wishes of the public.according to a poll from YouGov.Anti-Brexit activist Owen Jones tweeted:Protest groups organized under the banner 'stop the coup', and claimed that by bypassing Parliament, Johnson set "a dangerous precedent."Brexiteers, meanwhile, have argued that the 2016 decision to leave the EU was a democratic one, and accused the protesters themselves of attempting to subvert democracy.