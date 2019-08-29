© Joe Raedle/Getty Images



"[O]ppose privileged classes and public plunderers, never lack sympathy with the poor, always remain devoted to the public welfare, never be satisfied with merely printing news, always be drastically independent, never be afraid to attack wrong, whether by predatory plutocracy or predatory poverty."

Google made $4.7 billion off reporting that Google did not pay for.

Bernie Sanders is a senator from Vermont and a Democratic candidate for president.