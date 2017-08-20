"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides. On many sides. It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. This has been going on for a long, long time"

The MSM interpretation of this is that Trump was both minimizing the violence of one side (in this case the alt-right) while also failing to take responsibility for the violence

"Today, President Obama took the high road as he has done many times before. By condemning violence on all sides without singling out a single sect, Obama has helped to dissipate a attitude of confrontation that could have been made much worse if Obama decided to name and shame a particular group.



This is fitting with Obama's careful wording when speaking of other terrorist atrocities where he refuses to slander the name of ordinary Muslims by linking them with terrorism committed in Islam's name".