Scientists have recreated the face of an early human ancestor after a "remarkably complete" skull dating back 3.8 million years was discovered in Ethiopia.Researchers said the find at the Woranso-Mille palaeontological site was a "game changer" in the understanding of human evolution.The fossil, referred to as MRD, was found at the located in the Afar region of Ethiopia in February 2016 andearly human ancestors.Cleveland Museum of Natural History curator and Case Western Reserve University adjunct professor, Dr Yohannes Haile-Selassie, said: "This is a game changer in our understanding of human evolution during the Pliocene (epoch)."Dr Haile-Selassie and colleagues assign the cranium to A. anamensis on the basis of its teeth and jaw.Co-author Dr Stephanie Melillo of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, said: "A. anamensis was already a species that we knew quite a bit about, but"It is good to finally be able to put a face to the name."She added: "We used to think that A. anamensis gradually turned into A. afarensis over time."We still think that these two species had an ancestor-descendent relationship, but this new discovery suggests that"It changes our understanding of the evolutionary process and brings up new questions - were these animals competing for food or space?"Dr Haile-Selassie said that one of the reasons the finding was so significant is because this is the "first specimen that gave us a glimpse" of what the face of the species looked like.He added that,A separate paper also published in the Nature journal, describes the age and context of the cranium, and suggestsNaomi Levin, a co-author on the study from University of Michigan, said: "MRD lived near a large lake in a region that was dry."We're eager to conduct more work in these deposits to understand the environment of the MRD specimen, the relationship to climate change and how it affected human evolution, if at all."